EU and Nato vow to step up pressure on Russia after ‘new escalation’ in Germany

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. Photograph: Omar Havana/Getty Images

European officials vowed to boost support for Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia following Moscow’s alleged attempt to sabotage transport planes at a German airport.

“If the intention was to make us think twice about supporting Ukraine, I can tell you it has only strengthened my resolve,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday.

Speaking alongside Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, von der Leyen argued the bloc must close “every loophole Russia exploits” and said her team is “looking at ways to cut deeper into Russia’s war chest.”

The EU executive also said countries are “going in the right direction” on Ukraine’s request to use a loan to buy US-made Patriot interceptor missiles, which are in short supply as Kyiv fends off mounting Russian air strikes.

The response echoed the solidarity that numerous European countries tried to show on Wednesday, hours after Germany formally blamed Russia for sending an explosive-laden drone to a Leipzig airport used to send Ukraine military equipment.

Officials described the moment as a dangerous escalation and numerous countries, including Belgium, France and the Netherlands, summoned Russia’s ambassador over the incident.

“Europeans are faced with the hard truth that this is the new normal,” von der Leyen said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin pushed back on the accusations on Tuesday night, saying the German government had blamed Moscow to try and buoy its sinking poll numbers. Russia’s foreign ministry also said on Telegram that it had summoned Germany’s envoy.

“I think this is another mistake, a grave mistake, and, in my view, it clearly runs counter to the interests of the German people,” he said.

It is unclear whether more EU sanctions could effectively hinder Russia’s military ambitions. And Ukraine is facing rising budgetary needs just as European budgets are stretched thin.

On the sanctions front, the EU’s next package is expected to target more than 1,600 companies, but Ukraine’s closest allies say much more is needed.

On the funding front, the EU appears close to an agreement to give Ukraine money from the European Peace Facility, a fund previously used to reimburse countries for weapons donations to Ukraine.

But Ukraine has cautioned that its financial needs are still rising. On Tuesday, Ukrainian defence minister Evgeniy Khmara asked his EU counterparts to accelerate payments from the bloc’s €90 billion loan, which is scheduled to be paid out through 2026 and 2027.

Ukraine also wants to use that money to purchase the US-made Patriot interceptors it has relied on to repel Russian air strikes – a request that would require an exemption from rules meant to prioritise European purchases. EU countries will vote on the matter next Monday.

Separately, several countries have revived a proposal to tap immobilised Russian assets to support Ukraine. The idea gained traction late last year but ultimately stalled over opposition from Belgium, where most of the assets are located.

Speaking in Ireland on Wednesday, Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said it is time to start a “serious discussion about how we could use immobilised frozen assets.”