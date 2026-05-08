‘Look at gas, electricity, food’: Living costs weigh on elderly voters in Dublin Central

At Friends of the Elderly, in Bolton Street, voters talk about the May 22nd byelection in Dublin Central. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

For the first time in her life, 83-year-old Ellen Byas from Cabra, north Dublin, says she is planning to vote for Sinn Féin this month.

Despite Byas being born and reared in the suburb that is home to party leader Mary Lou McDonald, she has always voted for Fianna Fáil.

“I never could and I never did vote for Sinn Féin, but, do you know what, I will now,” she says about the Dublin Central byelection on May 22nd. “I’ll give anyone else a try but Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.”

Byas is among about 30 older people who gathered at the Friends of the Elderly social club on Bolton Street in the north inner city earlier this week.

Situated in the heart of the Dublin Central constituency, posters bearing the names and faces of some of the 14 declared candidates hang outside the centre.

Candidates include Sinn Féin councillor Janice Boylan, Fine Gael Lord Mayor Ray McAdam, Social Democrats councillor Daniel Ennis, Fianna Fáil councillor John Stephens, Green Party councillor Janet Horner, Ruth O’Dea (Labour), Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (People Before Profit) and Ian Noel Smyth (Aontú).

Independent councillors Mannix Flynn and Malachy Steenson are candidates, too. Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, Tony Corrigan, John O’Leary and Colm Joseph Flood are also listed as Independent candidates.

Voter Ellen Byas is worried about the cost of living. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A widow with five children, Byas worked as a cleaning supervisor at Garda headquarters for 39 years. Her reasoning for turning away from voting for the Government parties? The cost-of-living crisis.

“I can’t cope any more,” she says. “I’m on my own and I just literally can’t cope. I can’t ask my family for help. Their mortgages are all too high. One or two of the children used to help me, but it’s impossible now. It’s very hard. We have the dearest electricity prices in Europe.”

Byas says she recently received a gas bill for more than €600 for two months, despite spending some of that time in hospital.

“You’re really struggling now,” she says. “I never claimed a penny off social welfare in my life, only my pension now.”

The cost-of-living crisis and anti-Government sentiment features heavily among other older people who hail from the constituency.

Dublin Central, which encompasses East Wall, North Strand, Summerhill, Ballybough, Sheriff Street, Cabra, Phibsborough, Glasnevin and Drumcondra, is considered one of the most socially and ethnically diverse constituencies in the State.

In last year’s presidential election, 15 per cent of voters spoiled their ballots here; there was a 52 per cent turnout in the 2024 general election.

Voter Lottie Gannon: 'Fianna Fáil is not much good.' Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Lottie Gannon (91), also traditionally a Fianna Fáil voter from Cabra, says she too is leaning towards Sinn Féin.

“Fianna Fáil is not much good, I get nothing off them except for my pension,” she says. “I think Mary Lou is good at talking. I’m not even sure who’s up for Fianna Fáil this time.”

Kathleen, a former seamstress aged in her 80s and living in a senior citizen flat complex in Phibsborough, says she is unsure who she will vote for.

Ann and Kathleen at the Friends of the Elderly, Bolton Street, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

“What are the Government doing? Look at the price of gas, electricity, food; everything is going up and what are they doing to help the people?” she says.

“They gave us a rise in the pension, but my rent went up with Dublin City Council. They’re giving with one hand and taking back with the other.”

Gerard Petit De Mange (62), a musician working at the centre part-time, says while he always votes for Sinn Féin he is considering going with an Independent candidate in two weeks time.

“The one [Independent] that stands out most is Gerard [Hutch], really. It’s got nothing to do with the glamorising of his past, he just seems like someone who says it how it is and would be adamant about pursuing it,” Petit De Mange, from Cabra, says.

“The Government aren’t looking at the cost of living we’re experiencing on the shelves. It’s crazy. There could be some serious protests ahead if things don’t change radically. The Government turn around and say ‘the war this and the war that’ but it’s an easy crutch for them to lean on.”

Monica Finnerty says Fine Gael candidate Ray McAdam 'takes an interest in what you say to him'. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Monica Finnerty (77), from Dorset Street, says she will be voting for McAdam and asks: “Will this mean he won’t be Lord Mayor if he gets in?”

She usually votes for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, but has “never” gone with a Sinn Féin candidate.

“I visited the Mansion House twice with different social clubs and he [McAdam] visited us here. I just find him so lovely,” she says.

“He takes an interest in what you say to him. I saw his name up on the posters and I said I will definitely vote for him.”