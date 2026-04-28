‘Right to be forgotten’ for cancer patients in insurance market to be enshrined in law

Under the reforms, people who have been free of cancer for five years will not be penalised when applying for a mortgage – reduced from seven years. Photograph: Getty Images

The Cabinet is set to approve reforms which will give effect to a “right to be forgotten” for cancer patients in the insurance market.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris is set to seek Government approval for amendments to legislation that will place the protections on a statutory footing.

Under the reforms, people who have been free of cancer for five years will not be penalised when applying for a mortgage – reduced from seven years.

The threshold for mortgage protection cover will also rise from €500,000 to €650,000.

It is estimated that the reduction to five years will enable an additional 139 people to become eligible a year.

Separately, Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary will brief Ministers on a plan to offer travel support for victims of domestic violence.

Financial support, modelled on the rent supplement, will be available to those fleeing domestic violence on a non-means-tested basis for three months, under the plan.

It can be extended on a means-tested basis for another three months and will require confirmation from a service provider, or a copy of a court order, or written evidence from gardaí or a GP.

[ Cancer survivor reeling after mortgage-protection insurance quote of €290 per monthOpens in new window ]

There will be no set amount to be paid out under the scheme, which will be individualised based on victims’ needs.

The Cabinet will also be briefed on the detail of support schemes for hauliers and farmers agreed by the Government earlier this month.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien will outline the road transporters support scheme, opened to licensed road-haulage operators and the “own account” sector for vehicles of more than 3,500kg, including buses and coaches.

According to Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon the agricultural and fisheries scheme will benefit about 120,000 farmers and 1,500 agricultural contractors, with €15 million out of a €100 million allocation earmarked for fisheries and aquaculture.

More details of the schemes will be published on Wednesday.

The Taoiseach will bring a report on artificial intelligence (AI) to the Cabinet authored by the National Economic and Social Council, which will set out five priority areas to guide development of the technology in Ireland.

These include trustworthy systems with human oversight and increasing AI literacy in society.

Helen McEntee, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, will update the Government on plans to participate in international accountability mechanisms regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including steps towards Ireland joining a special tribunal on the matter and ratifying a convention establishing an international claims commission for Ukraine.

McEntee will also update the Cabinet on preparations for the European Union presidency, including the preparations for the enhanced use of the Irish language on presidency business, as well as updating on progress in operational and policy planning for the presidency.

Minister for Higher and Further Education James Lawless will seek approval to draft legislation underpinning a partnership between Dundalk Institute of Technology and Queen’s University Belfast, which will create a full university in the northeast corridor and the first all-Ireland university.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke will bring forward amendments which were previously flagged around making it easier for the IDA and Enterprise Ireland to engage with and support projects in the defence and security sectors.