New rules around medication dispensing delayed after political backlash

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said she welcomed the outcome of the engagement between health officials and the pharmacy sector. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Changes to the way medication is dispensed to patients from pharmacies are to be delayed after political backlash over the issue.

The Coalition had been under pressure in recent days, after the Dáil heard some patients getting “blister packs” from their pharmacies would face charges of up to €20-€50 in the new year.

Under changes as part of the new community pharmacy agreement, from January pharmacies were due to change the way phased dispensing arrangement operates for pharmacies in which patients received smaller quantities of their medication to support safe use.

The sector would also continue to charge a professional fee for putting these medications into blister packs – preformed plastic packaging outlining daily doses of certain drugs - although the rules around payment for this were clarified.

There are concerns that these changes could create a risk that patients with disabilities or cognitive conditions could consume incorrect doses of their medication.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said it had been “extensively engaging with the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive [HSE] on the implementation of measures under the agreement”.

“Due to increased pressures on pharmacies arising from an earlier-than-expected flu season, high demand for vaccination services and significant uptake of the new Common Conditions Service, it has been agreed to pause the introduction of changes to the phased dispensing arrangement until later in Q1 2026.”

The IPU said that dispensing of medicines in blister packs is not currently reimbursed by the State and has been a private service, with proportionate fees set by individual pharmacies.

However, it is understood that in recent years there was a lack of clarity on the two schemes, with some pharmacists seeking reimbursement for the blister pack practice. The rules around reimbursement were clarified under the new community agreement, leading to the political backlash.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said she welcomed the outcome of the engagement between health officials and the pharmacy sector.

“I respect the level of pressure that pharmacists have been under, particularly at this time, with vaccinations, flu season and preparations for the new Common Conditions Service,” she said.

“The IPU and its members will now have more time to engage with patients in a structured and individualised way over the next three months. Pharmacists are experts in their patients’ medicines needs and their care.”

Speaking before to the announcement of the delay on Friday, backbench TDs in Government parties had indicated growing levels of concern over the development.

Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick City Willie O’Dea said it was a “needless controversy”.

The former cabinet minister said the issue was coming up in his constituency clinics and that people had raised it with him when he met them in the city.

“That proposal just needs to be abandoned,” he said.

Fine Gael TD for Dún Laoghaire Barry Ward said the situation had to be resolved, adding: “I’m confident the Minister will take steps to ensure it is but we cannot leave vulnerable patients without this assistance.”

Fine Gael TD for Dublin Bay South James Geoghegan said: “It’s up to pharmacists to determine if they’re going to charge a fee to their customers ... but don’t want a situation where vulnerable patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia are facing new charges they didn’t previously have.”

Fine Gael TD for Cork North-Central Colm Burke said: “The pharmacies provide an absolutely excellent service in doing this and I’m concerned the money has been withdrawn in the process and it’s something that should be reconsidered. It’s about the safety of patients.”