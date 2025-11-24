Irish Communist Party earns over €200,000 from books and merch sales

The Communist Party of Ireland action for the defence of the triple lock: Party had income of €208,767 in 2024. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Communist Party of Ireland (CPI), based in Temple Bar, Dublin, had income of €208,767 in 2024 from rent and sales by its Connolly Books outlet, according to accounts filed with the Standard in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

Under new rules governing accounts filed by political parties, more information is given about property and party-controlled businesses than was the case up to now.

The CPI, which does not have any elected politicians, owns part of 43 East Essex Street, Dublin 2, where it has a bookshop, office, and theatre. The rest of the building comprises six privately-owned apartments.

The 2024 accounts filed with Sipo put a value of €1.4 million on the part of the building owned by the party.

Total party income for the year was €221,824, total outlay was €191,540, leaving a surplus of €30,284. At the end of the year the party had cash of €176,744, according to the accounts.

CPI and Sinn Féin are the only parties that filed consolidated accounts for 2024 showing significant income arising from the sale of books and merchandise.

Both parties have a physical shop and online sales and a range of products that includes books, flags, T-shirts, and badges.

Among the flags being sold by the CPI are a party flag, a China flag, the flag of North Korea, the Cuban flag, the Irish flag, the Palestinian flag, the Progress Pride flag, the flag of the USSR, and starry plough flags in red or blue.

The valuation of the building is an estimate in part based on a rental income of €20,000 per year from the theatre, according to the accounts.

Staff costs during the year were €28,204 (gross), according to the accounts.

“The party was not registered as an employer in 2024,” the notes to the accounts state.

“PRSI and PAYE were therefore not operated. The CPI registered as an employer in 2025 and will operate payroll taxes from that date.”

Up to 2024, the Connolly Books business was treated on a sole trader basis with the Revenue Commissioners, and its income was not included in the party’s accounts, according to the Sipo filing.

The party is organised on a 32 county basis, with branches in Dublin, Cork and two in Northern Ireland and the border region – the Betty Sinclair Branch and the Greater Belfast Branch, according to the accounts.

Efforts to contact a spokesperson for the party were not successful.

In 2005 the party entered into an arrangement with the then property developer, and later politician, Mick Wallace, whereby Mr Wallace restored the East Essex Street building and built the theatre in return for being allowed to develop six apartments on the site.