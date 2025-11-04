Timelines for big infrastructure projects could be cut by a year under new plans

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers tabled the proposals at a meeting of the Cabinet committee on infrastructure on Monday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Large infrastructure projects could see delivery timelines cut by up to a year as part of plans considered by Ministers to reduce red tape.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Infrastructure Jack Chambers tabled the proposals at a meeting of the Cabinet committee on infrastructure on Monday evening.

Projects estimated to cost up to €500 million would see fewer steps in the approval process, under a proposal to increase the threshold at which measures such as an external assurance process kicks in. The current threshold is €200 million.

The external assurance process required under the State’s infrastructure guidelines would also be streamlined to save time for big projects.

It is understood Mr Chambers has put forward more than 30 actions that may be included in the final report of the Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce, which is expected to be published next month.

Separately, the private sector would be allowed to develop wastewater infrastructure to speed up housing development in rural towns and villages under proposals due to go to Cabinet on Tuesday.

Uisce Éireann would ultimately assume responsibility for such infrastructure under the plans to be brought to Cabinet by Minister for Housing James Browne.

Issues with water infrastructure have been a blockage to activating smaller pockets of land suitable for housing around the country, particularly in rural towns and villages.

Under the proposals, private developers could build the necessary water infrastructure and Uisce Éireann would take it over, provided it is up to standards required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Meanwhile, Ministers are to be briefed on proposals to wind down the Pyrite Remediation Scheme, while expanding its scope to homes less badly damaged by the mineral which caused cracks and subsidence in some homes where pyrite was in the foundations.

Mr Browne is to seek approval to include more homes in the scheme but also to set an end date of November 30th, 2026, for submission of applications to the scheme.

It is envisaged the works programme will continue up to the end of 2029, when it is expected all dwellings covered by the proposal will be remediated.

Mr Chambers is to bring the Digital Public Services Plan to Cabinet which sets out a roadmap to ensuring all key public services are available online by 2030.

A key aspect of the plan is the digitalisation of “life events” and the development of a digital wallet – ensuring key milestones in people’s lives such as starting school, learning to drive, starting a business, becoming a parent or retiring are all easier to manage.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris is to bring a memo to formally establish an office of veterans’ affairs in the Department of Defence aimed at providing greater supports for retired Defence Forces personnel.

There are currently approximately 145,000 Defence Forces veterans in the State.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke is expected to seek approval for a timed amendment to Sinn Féin legislation that would ensure comedy is specifically recognised as an art form within the arts, in order to allow comedians access to Arts Council funding.

Mr Burke is expected to bring the memo on behalf of Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan, who is abroad on Government business.

The timed amendment would see the Sinn Féin proposals delayed for 18 months to allow time for the completion of a review into the governance and organisational culture of the Arts Council.

Minister for Equality Norma Foley is expected to seek Cabinet approval for the appointment of six new board members to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

The six commissioners have been independently recommended by the Public Appointments Service for appointment following a recruitment campaign.