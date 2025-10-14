Ireland set to commit tens of millions in additional Gaza aid in coming months

It is expected that the Republic will commit to tens of millions of euros in aid for Gaza in the coming months, and there is likely to be a contribution of funding for reconstruction, the Cabinet will be told.

It comes after €6 million in new humanitarian aid was announced by Tánaiste Simon Harris on Monday in the wake of the ceasefire in the two-year-long war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and the Palestinian enclave has been devastated by the Israeli bombardment that began in response to the October 7th, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel.

Announcing the €6 million in new funding, Mr Harris said: “The blockade on humanitarian aid has resulted in famine and untold horror for people in Gaza.”

He said the ceasefire agreement and release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas “offers a ray of hope”.

“Our [UN aid organisation] partners are ready to deliver life-saving humanitarian aid to people who urgently need it.

“This contribution of €6 million from Ireland will fund urgent food, medical care and other vital aid. It will bring much-needed relief to people, including children, some of whom have never known anything but this horrific war.”

Mr Harris is expected to tell the Cabinet on Tuesday that the Republic will commit to providing more aid in the coming months as he updates Ministers on US president Donald Trump’s peace plan.

Ministers are to be told work is now under way on a further aid package and it is understood that the State’s financial commitment from now and into next year is likely to run to the tens of millions of euro.

Aside from the immediate aid package, the State is also ultimately likely to commit funding for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Overall, the Republic has provided more than €95 million in support to the people of Palestine since January 2023, of which more than €83 million has been provided since October that year.

Meanwhile, a reshuffle of some of the Republic’s Ambassadors abroad is expected to take place, including several posted to notable embassies.

It is understood that our Ambassador to the United States, Geraldine Byrne Nason, will remain in her post in Washington.

Separately, Minister for Housing James Browne is due to bring a memo on legislation aimed at reforming the Republic’s private rental sector.

Earlier this year, the Government announced plans for a new system of rent controls countrywide, which is set to fully take effect from March 2026.

Under the new system, rent increases for tenancies would be capped in most cases by inflation or a maximum cap of 2 per cent, similar to the old rent pressure zones.

There is to be an exception in the case of new apartment blocks where rent control would be tied to inflation, even when this exceeds 2 per cent, as part of efforts to encourage their construction.

Mr Browne is expected to seek approval for the priority drafting of the Residential Tenancies (Amendment) (No 2) Bill 2025 to ensure the necessary legislation is enacted in time to operate from March 1st, 2026.

The upcoming Bill is also to provide the legal framework for the establishment of a publicly accessible rent register on how much is being charged by a landlord to rent out a property.

Elsewhere, Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke is to update Cabinet on progress his department has made on reducing red tape for small businesses.

This includes how a review of all Local Enterprise Office grant schemes has led to reductions in the number of questions asked for each grant approval – including a 47 per cent reduction for business expansion grants.

Mr Burke is understood to be asking all other departments and agencies to cut unnecessary red tape.