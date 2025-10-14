Connolly v Humphreys: five takeaways from the latest debate

Presidential election candidates Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys have clashed again in the latest presidential debate. Refereed by Newstalk radio’s Pat Kenny, the pair sparred on a wide range of issues. Here are five takeaways:

1. Connolly targets Humphreys as ‘Government candidate’

Fine Gael candidate Humphreys’s 10 years as a senior minister is seen as a vulnerability by her opponents. Left-wing Independent Connolly sought to use this in the debate, saying: “We need a voice in the presidency that’s not more of the same from a Government ... Unfortunately, Heather is a Government candidate”. Humphreys endeavoured to portray this political experience as a positive. She said she “stepped up” and served in government and “I’ve never had the advantage of being able to stand on the opposition benches and say exactly what I wanted to say.” She said she took “hard decisions and I have a proud record”, citing her introduction of hot meals in primary schools and her development of the auto-enrolment system “that means people will have a pension”.

2. Humphreys on the attack over rival’s controversial former staffer

Connolly has been dogged with questions for two weeks over her hiring of a woman convicted of a firearms offence, Ursula Ní Shionnáin – who was also an activist with socialist republic party Éirigí – to work in Leinster House in 2019. Ní Shionnáin was convicted in February 2014 along with three others. She had pleaded not guilty to the possession of arms and ammunition but did not offer a defence. She was found guilty and given a six-year sentence. After her early release Connolly employed her and signed her into Leinster House over a period of six months while Garda clearance was awaited. Humphreys referred to Ní Shionnáin’s conviction for her possession of guns and asked Connolly: “Did you ever ask her what she was going to do with them? I think that’s a reasonable question.” Connolly deflected replying: “I think the reasonable question is what is our opinion on rehabilitation.” She added: “Are we going to double and trebly punish people?”. She also insisted that “no rules were broken, absolutely none”. Connolly earlier insisted Ní Shionnáin was “an absolute example of a success story in relation to rehabilitation”.

3. The Fine Gael candidate also faced tough questions

As reported by The Irish Times, Lucia O’Farrell, the mother of hit-and-run victim Shane O’Farrell, has said in recent weeks she was “terribly disappointed” that Humphreys did not support the Monaghan family’s campaign for a public inquiry into failings in the criminal justice system surrounding her son’s death. Shane O’Farrell died in 2011 after being knocked off his bike by a man who had multiple convictions and was driving the car while out on bail. Earlier this year the O’Farrell family were offered a State apology for failings in the criminal justice system. Humphreys said she spoke to Lucia O’Farrell on a number of occasions, that “my heart was broken for her” and she did make representations on her behalf. She echoed previous remarks saying: “I’m sorry if she thinks I didn’t do enough, I did my best, and I’m glad that she has got a State apology.” Kenny put it to Humphreys that O’Farrell had been in touch with Newstalk to say that the “sorry if” framing of the candidate’s remarks was “not good enough”. Humphreys repeated: “I’m sorry if she feels I didn’t do enough to help her. I did my best.”

4. Connolly would not answer yes or no on whether she represented banks in repossession cases

Last week Connolly responded to questions from The Irish Times saying she took on “all types of work” during her previous career as a barrister, but would not say if she acted in property repossession cases when working for banks. Repeatedly asked to confirm whether work on behalf of financial institutions included home repossessions, she said barristers had an obligation to take on work for clients. Kenny took up the questioning, asking: “it’s a yes or no answer. Have you represented the banks against people who lost their homes?”. Connolly replied: “I have represented banks. I have represented people who have had orders of possession against them.” Kenny put it to her that her response was “a yes” and repeated the question. She said: “I have represented lots of people in my career as a barrister.” She insisted barristers are “obliged to represent people” and said: “The essence of our system is an independent bar.” Put to her again that the answer to the question that she had represented banks in repossession cases was yes ,she replied: “The answer to the question is I represented lots of different people.”

5. Both candidates are open to giving up Áras land for other uses

Kenny suggested that 130 acres of land at presidential residence Áras an Uachtaráin was “too much” and 100 acres could be given up for recreational use. Humphreys said the 130 acres is “not what’s attracting me to this job”. She said the Áras is “the people’s house” and she is sure the land is “put to good use” by the Office of Public Works but “if people want to reduce the size that’s fine with me”. Connolly said it is a “wonderful asset for the people of Ireland”, saying she will be exploring possibilities in terms of biodiversity projects, and an “asylum in the true sense of the word, for people to enjoy the 130 acres”.