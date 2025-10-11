Subscriber OnlyPolitics

‘Scholar, poet ... punk’: How Michael D Higgins has shaped the presidency for his successors

What some criticise as an outspokenness overstepping the bounds of his office, others see as the outgoing President’s knack of speaking to ‘the beating heart’ of Irish public opinion

President Michael D Higgins, who is approaching the end of his second term at the age of 84. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty
Sat Oct 11 2025 - 06:00
