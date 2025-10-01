Gaza flotilla in ‘danger’ and should not go farther, Taoiseach says

Members of the group of ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza moored at the small island of Koufonisi, south of Crete, last week. Photograph: Eleftherios Elis/AFP via Getty Images

An international “flotilla” of ships bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza should not progress farther, given the “danger” that could come with any attempt to break an Israeli military naval blockade, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Several Irish citizens are among the pro-Palestine activists on board the ships taking part in the humanitarian mission to the besieged Palestinian enclave, including Sinn Féin Senator Chris Andrews.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Martin said Israel had to make sure no harm came to activists sailing on the flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla consists of more than 40 civilian boats carrying about 500 people, with the aim of bringing aid into Gaza by sea, breaching an Israeli naval blockade.

High-profile figures involved in the effort include Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The activists have reported numerous instances of drones attacking the boats, dropping stun grenades and itching powder on the vessels, causing damage but no injuries.

In the past day, those on the flotilla have said unidentified vessels approached some of its boats as it sailed closer to waters controlled by Israel.

Israel has not commented on the attacks but has said it will use any means to prevent the boats from reaching Gaza, arguing that its naval blockade is legal as it battles Hamas militants in the coastal enclave.

“We are very, very worried about the situation and concerned about the situation pertaining to the flotilla. It is coming towards a very dangerous situation,” Mr Martin said in Copenhagen, where he is attending a meeting of European Union leaders.

The Israeli government must ensure its forces “behave within international law” and manage the situation “in a way that doesn’t cause harm to any members on board various ships”, he said.

“We do believe there’s danger there, and we have said to people, to Irish citizens, that it’s not an area for safe travel. People shouldn’t in my view, shouldn’t progress farther,” he said.

Similar attempts by activists in the past have seen Israeli forces intercept boats and detain those on board, before deporting them from Israel.

The effort to break Israel’s naval siege of Gaza, after two years of war that has destroyed the Palestinian enclave, was a “humanitarian mission”, Mr Martin said.

“These people are peaceful, the people on the various boats, they’re there to ... shine a light on the appalling deprivation in Gaza and the lack of humanitarian aid,” he said.

Mr Martin was speaking on his way in to a summit of the EU’s 27 leaders in Copenhagen.

The Fianna Fáil leader is expected to repeat calls for a massive surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, where famine has been declared and is spreading.

The leaders are likely to discuss prospects for a ceasefire in the conflict that has seen at least 66,000 Palestinians killed, as Israel tries to eliminate Hamas militants who control Gaza. The invasion followed the October 7th, 2023 attacks in southern Israel.

United States president Donald Trump has tabled a ceasefire plan, supported by Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, which Hamas has been given several days to accept.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen recently proposed an EU-Israel trade deal be suspended, to put pressure on Mr Netanyahu to restrain the continuing military campaign in Gaza.

The EU has been riven with internal divisions and unable to agree on any joint sanction of Israel since the start of the war.

The latest proposal would need the support of a weighted majority of the 27 member states. Germany or Italy, two big defenders of Israel, would need to back the suspension to secure enough support for the measure.

In recent weeks, German diplomats in Brussels have remained silent when the proposal to suspend the trade deal has been discussed at official level.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz has signalled he will show his hand and outline his government’s thinking on the proposal at the Copenhagen summit.