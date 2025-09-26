TDs and Senators warned about block-booking Leinster House tours

Politicians can book tours of the 18th-century mansion that houses the Dáil and Seanad for community groups and schoolchildren. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Oireachtas authorities have issued a warning to TDs and Senators about block-booking Leinster House tours after staff for one politician alone tried to secure 118 slots.

Politicians can book tours of the 18th-century mansion that houses the Dáil and Seanad for community groups and schoolchildren.

Parliamentary ushers conduct the tours, sharing the history of Leinster House with visitors who get a peek into the chambers where political debates take place.

Those on the tour will also see portraits of former taoisigh as well as President Michael D Higgins.

However, Oireachtas members have been told that provisional bookings will be deleted unless they contain sufficient information.

In an email to all TDs and Senators, the Oireachtas superintendent’s section wrote: “It has come to our attention that some members are block-booking a high number of provisional tour slots without providing the required detail.

“For context, in one instance there is currently 118 provisionally booked tour slots attributed to a single member’s office this morning.”

It adds: “This email serves as a reminder that given the high demand for tours, to ensure efficient tour management and to provide an equitable opportunity for all Members to book tours, bookings must be confirmed with comprehensive group details at the time of booking.”

The email continues: “Existing provisional bookings that have been block-booked and do not contain sufficient details will be deleted.”

The Irish Times asked the Oireachtas which member’s office had provisionally booked 118 tour slots, and for comment.

A spokeswoman said: “We have nothing to add.”

Tours of Leinster House are limited to those sponsored by Oireachtas members, and people wishing to go on one are advised by the Oireachtas website to contact their local TD or Senator.