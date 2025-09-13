Áras hopeful Heather Humphreys pushes herself as a force for reconciliation north and south

Launching presidential bid for Fine Gael, Heather Humphreys used her speech to introduce herself more widely to voters.

Heather Humphreys launched her presidential campaign at a boisterous meeting in Monaghan town on Saturday that was attended by more than 200 enthusiastic Fine Gael members and supporters, including Tánaiste Simon Harris, several Ministers and TDs.

Ms Humphreys spoke about “community, unity and opportunity”, saying she would bring these values to Áras an Uachtaráin.

“I want to be a president who will reflect the value of the Irish people and help shape the conversation about the next 100 years,” she said.

She would “celebrate the unsung heroes” who run community and voluntary groups and “not just take the people to Áras an Uachtaráin, but take the Áras to the people”.

The former Minister for social protection spoke about her desire to facilitate reconciliation between north and south, saying the presidency could be a force for healing. She promised to be “an ambassador for Ireland and speak for Irish values on the world stage”.

In a speech designed to introduce her more widely to voters, Ms Humphreys spoke about her farming background which she said instilled a “strong work ethic”. She talked about her childhood, family and subsequent career in the local credit union before she entered politics. She also stressed her experience as a mother and grandmother.

“I want to bring my life experience and the values that have shaped me as a person to the office of the president. Those values are community, unity and opportunity,” she said.

Introducing Ms Humphreys to the crowd, Tánaiste Simon Harris said: “We are all here today to say we love you and we have your back.”

He praised her “independence of mind”, calling her “the straightest of straight shooters” and adding: “We need her common sense and her moral courage now more than ever”.

Aogán Ó Fearghail, the former GAA president, was among several high-profile supporters to address the gathering. He said Ms Humphreys’ success as a minister – especially her stewardship of the commemorations of the 1916 rising – was praised by all, including political opponents.

She is a “lady who has the experience in public service and would make an outstanding tenth uachtarán na hÉireann”, he said.

Others in attendance included the former head of Enterprise Ireland, Julie Sinnamon, who praised the presidential candidate’s ’ leadership in supporting businesses as minister for enterprise during Brexit.

Joe Healy, the former president of the Irish Farmers’ Association, said he was “not here as a member of Fine Gael because I’m not a member of Fine Gael”, adding: “I’m here as a friend and as someone who respects the work Heather has done.”

Mary Daly, former professor of Irish history at University College Dublin, who was a member of the expert committee on commemorations, said Ms Humphreys had made “all the big decisions” about the 1916 centenary events, which she added was highly successful.

Ms Humphreys was the perfect person to lead the commemorations, she said, adding that the term “republican” had been reclaimed, a point that won loud support from the audience.

Later, in her first press conference of the campaign, Ms Humphreys said she hoped to see a united Ireland and said she would seek to use the presidency to promote reconciliation, rather than pushing for a referendum.

She said that under the Good Friday Agreement, a decision on a referendum was a matter for the secretary of state for Northern Ireland. She added that she was an example to Northern unionists of “a tolerant and inclusive Ireland that can accommodate different traditions and different viewpoints”.

She stressed her own background as a Presbyterian living near the border, and said she had attended Orange Order parades as a child. Asked if her husband was a member of the Order, she said he was not.

Asked about the absence of Fine Gael branding on her posters, she said that she was proud to be nominated by the party but the presidency was above politics. She hoped to be a president for all the people.

She said that she supported Irish neutrality but was in favour of ending the triple lock.