Labour seeks Dáil time for Eoin Hayes to make statement on Israel-linked shares

Eoin Hayes TD was readmitted to the Social Democrats parliamentary party over the summer. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Labour is asking that Dáil time be put aside for Social Democrats TD Eoin Hayes to make a statement about his controversial disposal of shares in a former employer which held lucrative contracts with the Israel Defense Forces.

The Dublin Bay South TD was suspended from the Social Democrats parliamentary party after it emerged he had issued misleading information about when he sold the shares in the company, Palantir.

Labour’s housing spokesman, Limerick City TD Conor Sheehan, has written to Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy asking that time be made available for Mr Hayes to address the house on the matter.

Mr Hayes was readmitted to the Social Democrats parliamentary party over the summer, when the Dáil was not sitting, in a move which caused a degree of backlash internally but which ultimately resulted in no high-profile departures from its elected representatives or staff.

Labour’s move will be seen as an effort to move the issue back into the news agenda in advance of the Dáil reconvening next week – with the two parties likely to be competing against each other for left-leaning voters across the term for whom the issue of Gaza is a high priority.

In his letter, Mr Sheehan wrote that there was “significant controversy” around Mr Hayes’ shareholding and the timing of its disposal. Mr Hayes initially said he had sold the shares before he was elected to Dublin City Council in 2024, but this occurred afterwards.

Mr Sheehan argues that the company has been identified as profiting from the genocide in Gaza. “Deputy Hayes has to date not provided full details as to his specific role and involvement in that company,” he writes.

The Labour TD also raises the associated matter of Mr Hayes’ ethics form, which he submitted after his election to the local authority. The form was dated June 26th, and stated that Mr Hayes had sold the shares in the previous 12 months. He in fact sold the shares in July 2024

Mr Hayes has said this was an error, and pointed out that the correct date was listed elsewhere on the form.

Mr Sheehan says that “there remains much confusion about this matter”.

He argues that Mr Hayes “has never addressed these matters of significant public interest in the Dáil. We can all make mistakes, especially as newly elected representatives. However, as the Social Democrats have said themselves, it is imperative that we can rely on the information received from elected representatives.”

Labour is asking that Mr Hayes make a “comprehensive statement” on the matter when the Dáil resumes, under rules allowing for “personal explanations”. He is seeking that the Dáil business committee agree that the facility be offered to Mr Hayes.

Mr Hayes has been contacted for comment.