Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher secures enough support to bid for party’s presidential nomination

MEP Billy Kelleher is seeking the Fianna Fáil nomination for the upcoming presidential election. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fianna Fáil is set to have an internal contest to select its presidential candidate as MEP Billy Kelleher says he has enough nominations to enter the race.

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin enjoys the declared support of 24 members of the parliamentary party, including Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin and all senior Cabinet Ministers.

Minister of State Thomas Byrne is the latest prominent Fianna Fáil politician to confirm support for Mr Gavin.

So far Mr Kelleher has just three party colleagues who have publicly declared support for him - MEP Barry Andrews, TD Pádraig O’Sullivan and Senator Paul Daly.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has one declared supporter in Senator Niall Blaney should he seek to enter the race.

However, 42 Fianna Fáil representatives have not made public declarations of support for either Mr Gavin or Mr Kelleher and a vote to select the party’s candidate at a meeting next week will be by secret ballot.

Mr Kelleher and his backers hope to pick up support among the ranks of their undeclared colleagues.

Potential Fianna Fáil candidates need five nominations from parliamentary party members to enter the internal contest to select its candidate

On Tuesday, Mr Kelleher told The Irish Times: “I have been nominated with more than sufficient numbers of the required amount and with that I will now continue to engage with my colleagues in terms of my talking to them, meeting with them and discussing with them my position in terms of my candidacy”.

He said he will be discussing with them what his stands for and his track record.

Mr Kelleher declined to say which colleagues are nominating him.

He said: “I’m not saying to people that they must come out and declare. I mean the fact of the matter is some people declare, some people don’t.

“I’m very comfortable with the reception I’m getting and the fact that there’s quite a substantial number of TDs and Senators have not expressed a view and are open for discussion, willing to meet, willing to engage, ultimately, I’ll be going to the parliamentary party confident that I will have sufficient numbers to be selected.”