Billy Kelleher allies believe there is ‘route to win’ Fianna Fáil presidential nomination, despite Jim Gavin’s lead

Ireland South MEP Billy Kellehr (left) and former Dublin football boss Jim Gavin hope to secure the Fianna Fáil nomination for presidency. Illustration: Paul Scott

Fianna Fáil is set for days of intense lobbying over its presidential ticket with supporters of Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher predicting he can reel in a considerable lead held by former Dublin football boss Jim Gavin.

Mr Gavin enjoys the declared support of 22 members of the parliamentary party, including Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin and all senior Cabinet Ministers. This compares with four pledged votes for Mr Kelleher.

However, with more than half of the parliamentary party undeclared, Mr Kelleher’s allies believe he still has a path to becoming the party’s candidate.

Fianna Fáil will make its choice in a secret ballot of its 71 parliamentary party members next Tuesday.

Forty-four Fianna Fáil representatives have either not made up their mind, are not making a public declaration or did not respond to attempts to contact them on Monday.

However, Dublin MEP Barry Andrews backed Mr Kelleher and predicted he would secure at least the five nominations he needs to enter Fianna Fáil’s contest. He said the significant number of undeclared members is “encouraging for Billy”.

Another supporter, Cork North Central TD Pádraig O’Sullivan, insisted there was a route for Mr Kelleher to become the candidate.

“Declarations are one thing, actually going in and putting a vote in a ballot box is something different,” he said, adding: “I have no doubt that people will change their mind also in the coming days.

“There is a route to win it so we’re working away on it.”

Mr O’Sullivan also said there was reluctance there to be seen to contradict the will of the leadership.

He added he would “fully expect Micheál Martin to express his opinion and endorsement” and he is “perfectly entitled to do that”. He predicted the number of people declaring for Mr Kelleher would increase in the coming days.

[ Presidential election: Jim O’Callaghan backs Jim Gavin to be Fianna Fáil candidateOpens in new window ]

There will also be at least one vote for former taoiseach Bertie Ahern if he seeks to put his name forward, with Donegal-based Senator Niall Blaney saying he would vote for Mr Ahern.

Mr Blaney praised Mr Ahern for his role in negotiating the Belfast Agreement. He said there was “still a journey to go to secure peace and share this island and I think having Bertie in the Áras for that is absolutely vital to ensure it happens”.

Among those yet to declare their intentions are six Ministers of State. Chief Whip Mary Butler and parliamentary party chair Brendan Smith have not indicated preferences due to their roles in the process.

Those who have yet to indicate a preference include a number who say privately they intend to support Mr Kelleher. Some believe Cabinet Ministers would vote for Mr Kelleher, despite public pledges of support for Mr Gavin, who is said to be undertaking an outreach effort with members of the parliamentary party, travelling to the north and west of the country this week.

It comes as Fine Gael prepares to confirm Heather Humphreys after MEP Seán Kelly dropped out of the race to become his party’s candidate, citing her lead in support among their colleagues.

[ Seán Kelly withdraws from race for Fine Gael’s presidential nomination, clearing path for Heather HumphreysOpens in new window ]

After the party’s previously selected candidate Mairead McGuinness left the race for health reasons, Ms Humphreys announced her decision to run and rapidly garnered the declared support of more than 40 colleagues.

Mr Kelly said on Monday that, while a contest would have been good for the party, it had become clear he could not gather the required 20 parliamentary party nominations.

Elsewhere, musician and activist Bob Geldof became the latest name to become linked with a bid for the Áras after it emerged that he spoke with the Taoiseach last week about the role.

Mr Martin told Mr Geldof he was not in a position to nominate him as the Fianna Fáil candidate. Mr Geldof was reported to be considering a bid, but his spokesman did not respond to queries on Monday