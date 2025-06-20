Delays to housing plan could push it back to September

Minister for Housing James Browne: The potential to push back publication of the housing plan until September is said to have been discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet housing subcommittee. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The Government is discussing a delay to publishing its new housing plan until after the summer.

The plan, which is to replace the last coalition’s Housing for All approach, was due to be published during July, but it looks as though it could slip into September before it is made publicly available.

Senior Government figures said the new plan could not be completed until the publication of a review of how the State is going to fund its multi-year infrastructure delivery programme, which is now expected in late July.

That review – of the National Development Plan (NDP) – is expected to add many billions in allocations for roads, public transport, the electricity grid and water infrastructure, among other things. But it needs to be completed before Minister for Housing James Browne publishes the coalition’s roadmap for how it will hit its housing targets.

READ MORE

The potential to push back publication of the housing plan until September is said to have been discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet housing subcommittee.

[ No ‘special exemptions’ for students under latest Rent Pressure Zone system, James Browne saysOpens in new window ]

While some Government sources believe there is concern about pushing back its publication, others say a delay would have support around the Cabinet table. A final decision on what to do regarding the publication date will have to be made in the coming weeks.

It is unlikely that the plan can be unveiled in August, when much of the political system shuts down for the summer break, many civil servants are on leave, and the Dáil is not sitting.

A spokeswoman for Mr Browne would not be drawn on a specific date for publication of the report, beyond saying it would be as soon as possible after the publication of the NDP review, which in turn will cover all public capital investment to 2035 and allocate funds from the Apple tax case and AIB share sales, among other sources of capital.

Mr Browne’s spokeswoman said work on the plan is “at an advanced stage”.

[ The Government is finally showing some political courage in tackling the housing crisisOpens in new window ]

“The next housing plan is due to be published after the publication of the National Development Plan as a matter of priority,” she said.

“This sequencing is necessary, as the housing plan must have certainty around the investment plans and capital programmes for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage before the next plan can be finalised and published.”

She said Mr Browne was not waiting for publication of the new plan before pushing forward with measures, including on Rent Pressure Zones reform, planning extensions and exemptions.

The previous government also encountered delays when it was seeking to bring forward Housing for All under the former minister for housing, Darragh O’Brien. That document was due to be launched in July 2021, but was ultimately pushed back to September of that year, which drew criticism from the opposition.