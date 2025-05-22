Drew Harris ‘deeply concerned’ over ‘erroneous’ Garda strip-search claims made in Dáil

Flowers outside Leinster House in March: a number of people were arrested as gardaí tried to remove Mothers Against Genocide protesters who were blocking the gates of the building. Photograph: Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos

The Garda Commissioner has written to the Ceann Comhairle describing claims made in the Dáil about the treatment of women protesters by gardaí as “wholly inaccurate”.

Last month, People Before Profit-Solidarity TDs Richard Boyd Barrett, Paul Murphy and Ruth Coppinger told the Dáil that members of the Mothers Against Genocide group were arrested and strip-searched, and that one of the protesters was subjected to a cavity search.

The group had held an overnight protest outside Leinster House to remember the mothers and children killed in Gaza on Mother’s Day.

Members of Mothers Against Genocide were among 14 people arrested following the vigil.

READ MORE

In a letter to Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said the remarks made by the three People Before Profit-Solidarity TDs are “erroneous” and he expressed his “deep concern” at the statements.

He said he “initiated a comprehensive review of the allegations”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris: 'Such unfounded allegations made by public representatives under Dáil privilege and repeated in media coverage cannot remain unchallenged.' Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Mr Harris wrote: “I can confirm the Garda members involved in conducting the searches acted at all times professionally, lawfully, and in accordance with established procedures and legislative provision.”

He said he has verified that gardaí treated those in custody “with respect at all times” and ensured the safety of all within the Garda station.

Mr Harris said the protests and subsequent arrests were recorded on Garda body-worn cameras and that there are also visual and audio recordings available from the Garda stations’ custody areas.

“These recordings show nothing that would substantiate any allegations of wrongdoing,” he said.

“There are no recording devices in cells when prisoners are being searched for obvious requirements for dignity and privacy.”

Mr Harris said an allegation of mistreatment of any person detained in the custody of An Garda Síochána is taken “extremely seriously”.

“As a direct consequence of these wholly inaccurate statements and the widespread coverage of them in the media, I am deeply concerned about the damage that may be caused to public confidence and trust in policing,” he said.

“Such unfounded allegations made by public representatives under Dáil privilege and repeated in media coverage cannot remain unchallenged.”

He asked that copies of his letter be circulated to TDs “to dispel any doubts as to the accuracy of the statements made by deputies Boyd Barrett, Murphy and Coppinger, but moreover, to reiterate the very serious harm they cause to public confidence in An Garda Síochána and the professional reputation of members of the service”.

People Before Profit TD Mr Murphy reacted to the letter, claiming a line in it contradicts remarks made by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and “vindicates our claims”.

Mr Murphy highlighted how Mr Harris’s letter states “there are no recording devices in cells when prisoners are being searched”.

The TD added that the Minister made comments at a Garda association conference last month “claiming our statements had been shown to be false” but “did not disclose this crucial information”.

[ Government facing crisis filling Garda Commissioner job amid ‘entrenched’ disputeOpens in new window ]

Mr Murphy said the Minister “gave the clear impression that footage had ‘revealed’ that our claims on strip and cavity searches were false”.

“On the contrary, this letter from the Garda Commissioner vindicates our claims and proves that the Minister misled the public,” he said.

The Irish Times report on the AGSI conference last month quotes Mr O’Callaghan as saying: “I asked that bodycam footage and any recordings be examined, particularly recordings from Garda stations.

“Having conducted his inquiries, the commissioner reported back to me last week in writing, stating that his inquiries revealed the allegations made by some members of Dáil Éireann were false.”

A spokeswoman for Mr O’Callaghan said the Minister “stands over his statement”.