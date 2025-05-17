Dr Mike Ryan targeted by political parties for potential presidential run

Dr Mike Ryan is not part of the new executive management team at the World Health Organisation. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty

Sligo-born public health specialist Dr Mike Ryan has become the latest high-profile name to be targeted by political parties for a potential presidential run.

It is understood that the Labour Party has discussed the possibility of approaching Dr Ryan, who rose to public prominence during the Covid pandemic and has been an outspoken voice on the humanitarian costs of Israel’s assault on Gaza since.

Dr Ryan has been dropped from the new executive management team at the World Health Organisation, which is reeling from significant funding shortfalls. He was appointed in April last year to the role of WHO deputy director general.

“It’s a name among ourselves we have been discussing,” said a Labour Party source. “This week his name has certainly become more prominent.”

It is unclear whether Dr Ryan would be approached to run directly for the Labour Party or as a consensus candidate for left-leaning parties, who are in talks about potentially backing a candidate jointly.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said that there have been a “number of names floating around and there’s certainly still discussion ongoing about the idea of uniting behind a candidate who could continue Michael D Higgins’s legacy”.

Asked about whether the party had discussed Dr Ryan as a candidate, Ms Bacik would not be drawn, but referenced his work during the Covid pandemic and added: “He has really articulated so passionately on behalf of the people of Gaza, there’s huge admiration for him across the country.”

Attempts to contact Dr Ryan on Friday were unsuccessful. An email seeking comment sent to his WHO address was not responded to.

Mr Ryan has been managing health emergencies in the WHO for the past 27 years and recently led its emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic, making him a household name in Ireland and overseas.

Under organisational changes that come into effect next month, the senior management team in the WHO is being reduced by half to seven members, the number of divisions from 10 to four and the number of departments from 76 to 34. It faces a funding gap of $1.7 billion (€1.5 billion) in its $4.2 billion budget over the next two years.

US president Donald Trump has cut funding to the organisation via an executive order withdrawing the country from the organisation. It contributed $1.3 billion during 2022-2023.

Dr Ryan (60) is a recipient of the Presidential Distinguished Service Award from President Higgins and also served as executive director of WHO’s health emergencies programme.