‘Hands off Ireland’s neutrality’: Government warned changes to triple-lock system will be fought

Senators Alice Mary Higgins and Frances Black, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Social Democrats TD Sinéad Gibney, Galway West TD Catherine Connolly and People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy are among those opposing proposed changes to the triple-lock system. Photograph: Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

Opposition politicians have pledged to “fight like hell” against Government efforts to change the system for deploying Irish troops abroad.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and others on Saturday criticised plans to alter the system as a move that would erode the State’s “cherished” neutrality.

The existing triple-lock system requires the approval of the Government, Dáil and United Nations (UN) when Ireland seeks to send more than 12 peacekeepers overseas.

Under draft legislation being advanced by the Coalition, it is proposed to remove the need for formal UN approval and replace it with a stipulation that the Defence Forces deployment would be in accordance with the UN Charter.

The Government has argued this will prevent permanent UN Security Council members – Russia, China, the UK, the US and France – from vetoing Irish peacekeeping efforts.

During a meeting in Dublin’s Gresham hotel, those present were urged to protest in the streets over the issue. Actor Liam Cunningham and folk singer Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin performed at the event, organised by the Irish Neutrality League.

Senators Alice Mary Higgins and Frances Black, Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy and Social Democrats TD Sinéad Gibney spoke at the event.

Ms McDonald said the Opposition would work together to push back against efforts to change the approach to neutrality.

“So if Micheál Martin or Simon Harris really believe that they have this right, if they really are convinced by their own argument, if they want to get rid of our position as the neutral, I say to them: ‘Go to the people, put the question, and she’ll get your answer’,” she said.

“They believe that they can push ahead with their plans unchallenged. We have news for them, because we will fight like hell to stop them, and our message to Micheál Martin and to Simon Harris and to Ursula von der Leyen is very clear – hands off Ireland’s neutrality.”

Ms Connolly said Ireland’s neutrality is threatened “by the warmongering military industrial complex” embraced by countries in Europe.

“We’re here to give one message to the Government, and the message is neutrality matters to us,” she said. “We will not give it away, and we will not give away the triple-lock, no matter what lies you tell us, no matter what narrative you spin, we know what’s going on.”

Ms Higgins said Ireland was elected to the UN Security Council due to its “huge credibility” on “peace and neutrality and disarmament”.

She said Ireland should be at the “centre” of efforts to reform the UN rather than removing its involvement when it comes to troop deployment.

“The triple-lock does not prevent defence of our own borders, the triple-lock does not prevent humanitarian action by Ireland and, of course, the triple-lock can be activated by the General Assembly as well as the Security Council,” she said.

A pro-peace protest is planned on June 14th in Dublin. – PA