‘Bob’ emerges from Vatican conclave while TDs join shorts protest

American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost presides over his first Holy Mass as Pope Leo XIV. Photograph: Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Story of the Week

Habemus Papam. What else? Who thought that St Peter’s Square would be the venue for a vibe that was almost rock concert-like and a pontifical selection process that provided the perfect comfort for political anoraks.

The first American Pope. And definitely the first who is known (or was known until now) as Bob. So Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, at the age of 69 will be the person who fashions the destiny of the church, with 1.4 billion members, for the next decade.

There’s a political element to it as well. Given that he is more associated with South America than with his native Chicago, and that he himself is expected to have many of the humble traits of the late Pope Francis, you can expect him to be a strong advocate of social justice. He’s also a modern figure (in context) as his robust response on X to a post by US vice-president JD Vance earlier this year shows.

However, he may not be as progressive as his Argentinian predecessor, and has spoken in the past against women being ordained. He would also be more conservative in terms of homosexuality.

READ MORE

The cliche about many going into the conclave as popes and coming out as cardinals also works in reverse. He was not the front-runner, is not seen as overly dogmatic, is mild and measured in manner. He could yet turn out to surprise us all.

Incidentally, it was not the quickest conclave. The fastest was Pope Julius II who was elected in 10 hours in 1503. Five times in the past century, popes have been elected within two days - this pope, Pope Francis, Pope Benedict, Pope John Paul I and Pope Pius XII.

Bust up

Two People Before Profit TDs were on the plinth taking questions from the media when Ben Scallan from Gript, a conservative media outlet, put a question to Ruth Coppinger.

The question was about immigration and recent moves by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to accelerate deportations.

“Not for Gript, no,” Coppinger replied and refused to answer the questions. When another journalist protested and said it wasn’t fair, Coppinger said: “A lot of things on Gript aren’t very fair, and I don’t think he needs you to stick up for him.”

The journalist, Louise Byrne from the Irish Mirror did not leave it there. “Well, I would hope if the roles were reversed someone would stick up for me. I don’t think that’s fair.”

Byrne said Gript was a member of the Press Council and Ireland did have freedom of the press.

When Paul Murphy invited any further questions, Jack Horgan-Jones of this parish responded: “I think I’ll put a pin in it. If you guys are not willing to take questions, we won’t put them.”

At that it ended, with the journalists essentially mounting a protest by ending the encounter.

That’s all very well but does any of this affect me?

The other big story that dominated was a protest story and one which fell strictly outside the realm of politics.

It was the decision by the Dublin and Kilkenny camogie teams last weekend to wear shorts out on the pitch rather than skorts as a protest against the Camogie Association’s arcane rule which prohibits the use of skorts.

This particular item of apparel is a pair of shorts with a flap of material that makes them look like skirts.

[ Could ‘Skortgate’ saga finally end in time for Munster final? We’ll seeOpens in new window ]

When the two teams were asked to change by the referee, or abandon the game, it caused outrage and an outsize political reaction.

Labour’s Alan Kelly was quick off the mark issuing a statement condemning this anomaly.

And the issue went on to become one of the main talking points on media and in politics.

Senator Maria McCormack stands in solidarity with camogie players calling for the choice to wear shorts.



"The current plan to wait until 2026 or 2027 is not good enough. Players have spoken. The Camogie Association must act now."https://t.co/CmOLwg4KuW — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) May 7, 2025

Sinn Féin women TDs all decided to wear shorts into Leinster House on Wednesday in solidarity with the players. Not that there was much division. The practice was quickly called out as an anachronism. Just about every politician agreed with it.

Badly back footed, the Camogie Association (which was not due to debate the issue again until 2027) rowed back twice.

It first said that it would bring it forward until 2026. Then under sustained pressure, it announced there would be a special convention later this month.

The ban on shorts should have been done away with years ago. And of course, it’s an important issue, given that women players found themselves at a disadvantage to their male counterparts, and indeed the women who play Gaelic football.

At least the protest of the two teams last Sunday bore fruit – after that there could be no skorting around the issue!

Banana skin

When the controversial Dáil slot for “Other Members” was finally forced through after prolonged rowing and sniping, there should have been a gatekeeper on the Government side that made sure that slot was used.

Imagine the scarlet faces on the Coalition benches on Thursday when a Fianna Fáil backbench TD failed to show up in the chamber for the precious speaking slot.

The no-show was Catherine Ardagh who later apologised. She had been at the first meeting of the Public Accounts Committee and forgot that she had a second commitment.

“It completely slipped my mind because I was just deep in thought down in the committee room,” she said, calling it “human error”.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty described it as “so embarrassing” for the Coalition.

Winners and losers

Winner: The Papal Zuchetto (Pope’s White Hat)

Loser: The Skort

The Big Read

Patsy McGarry writes from Rome about the new pope and how his social conscience won’t go down well with JD Vance and Maga America.

In Saturday’s edition, Cormac McQuinn examines what the EU counter-tariffs approach might mean for Ireland and whether Brussels is taking an aggressive stance that is putting Dublin at a disadvantage?

Don’t forget Pat Leahy and Miriam Lord, both of whom have unmissable columns.