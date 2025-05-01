Watchdog ‘deeply concerned’ over accuracy of electoral registers

The Electoral Commission's report into electoral register accuracy, was launched on Thursday. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

There are likely to be hundreds of thousands of names on Ireland’s electoral registers that should not be there and the watchdog that oversees elections is “deeply concerned” about “legacy accuracy issues”.

An Coimisiún Toghcháin, the Electoral Commission, has published its first oversight report on the Electoral Register.

The commission has found that there are “an undefined, but potentially significant, number of duplicate or redundant entries” on the 31 electoral registers that are managed and maintained by the local authorities.

Duplicate entries can arise when people move from one local authority area to another while people’s names are also not always removed after they die.

The commission has recommended a plan for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and local authorities “to finally address this issue before the next round of electoral events in 2029”.

It recommends that this should begin with audits of every electoral register in the country.

The commission could not offer data for the number of names on the registers that should not be there.

Its chief executive Art O’Leary said he has seen estimates of between 200,000 and 500,000 but: “It is not possible to say right now from the data that we have.”

He added: “We’ll have a better idea after we have the audit. It is safe to say this figure is in the hundreds of thousands.”

However, asked by reporters if there was anything to suggest elections have been compromised as a result, the commission’s head of electoral operations Tim Carey said there was: “No evidence to suggest that.”

The commission’s report identified 11 local authorities where the register had more people on them than the entire population of those areas eligible to be on the register.

These were Sligo, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Monaghan, Galway County, Cork County, Westmeath, Carlow, Cavan and Mayo.

The report’s key recommendations set out the need for accuracy audits of each register and a national awareness campaign focused on accurate voter registration.

It has called for the setting of standards for accuracy and an increase of resources for local authority electoral registers.