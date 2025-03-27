Ceann Comhairle’s impartiality ‘decimated’ on Dáil floor, says Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the Ceann Comhairle was given a “fair wind” at the role but her impartiality and independence has been “decimated” due to Tuesday’s scenes in the Dáil.

A no confidence motion in Verona Murphy is being tabled because of a Government formation agreement between Micheál Martin, Simon Harris and Michael Lowry, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland programme.

She said the Ceann Comhairle’s position was “part and parcel of brokering that deal” and there cannot be a situation where the office holder “pushes through the Government agenda”.

A one-line motion signed by Ms McDonald, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan, People Before Profit-Solidarity leader Richard Boyd-Barrett and Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins states: the “Ceann Comhairle no longer retains the confidence of all members of Dáil Éireann”. It is expected to be debated next Tuesday.

Ms Murphy has said she will strongly resist the motion, which will likely be defeated as the Government maintains a majority.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has told Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy that her position is "untenable" following a row over speaking rights.

In a statement on Wednesday night she said she “loyally, scrupulously, and impartially adhered to my solemn undertakings to the House, and through the House, to the Irish people”.

She said she she “at all times followed the correct procedures of the House and the advice of the impartial officials present”.

The Government will table a countermotion expressing confidence in her.

On Thursday, Ms McDonald said the “seeds” of these controversies come from the “farce of allowing Government TDs to act as opposition TDs, turning logic and democracy on its head”.

Ms McDonald told Morning Ireland that Ms Murphy has acknowledged Mr Lowry was the mechanism through which she came to her position and, once elected to the role, she was “given a fair wind by one and all in a spirit of fairness”.

The Sinn Féin leader said she had hoped to see impartiality and independence, because these qualities are “at the heart” of the Ceann Comhairle position. “That, I am afraid, sadly, has now been decimated on the floor of the Dáil and we find ourselves at this sorry pass.”

Ms McDonald was asked whether an Opposition loss in the no confidence vote would be the end of the matter. She said there are many urgent issues that need to be addressed, such as housing and health, increasing crime and the need for greater community safety.

“For us to get to that place there has to be a clear understanding that Government exercises its prerogatives, that the Opposition does its job,” she said.

With regard to an independent report by the Clerk of the Dáil into Tuesday’s proceedings, Ms McDonald said she watched the video coverage and there was no question in her mind that the Clerk’s report was flawed.

“We have a situation where the live proceedings, which anybody can view and review, do not tally with the report that has been produced. So there is a question mark around the order of business itself.”

When asked if the Clerk’s report would be legally challenged, Ms McDonald said she would prefer not to proceed this way and that the matter should be resolved in the Dáil itself.

Minister of State Niall Collins told the same programme that the Ceann Comhairle was subjected to “boot boy tactics” and there is now a campaign to try and misrepresent and discredit her.

The Fianna Fáil TD said Ms Murphy is a very upstanding person and an independent officeholder, who has been found by another independent office holder, the Dáil Clerk, to have acted entirely appropriately during the events.

He said Ms McDonald has completely misrepresented the facts when speaking on national radio.

“Sinn Féin don’t want this Government to work. They don’t want this government to function. They are refusing to accept that they lost the election,” he said.

He denied there has been an attempt to allow some TDs to be part of both the Government and the Opposition.