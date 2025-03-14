Burke family removed from Ireland Funds dinner in Washington DC after disrupting event

Members of the Burke family are ejected from the Ireland Funds 33th National Gala dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Members of the family of Enoch Burke attempted to disrupt the Ireland Funds dinner in Washington, DC, last night, at which Taoiseach Micheál Martin was the keynote speaker, before being forcibly removed by police.

Isaac and Ammi Burke, along with their mother Martina, interrupted proceedings at the gala dinner – which raises more than $1 million for charitable causes in Ireland, and is one of the marquee events in Washington during St Patrick’s Day celebrations – in protest at the imprisonment of Enoch Burke.

They were quickly removed from the venue by police, with minimum disruption to the proceedings. Outside they first refused to speak with the Irish media, but went on to criticise Mr Martin for “misleading” the American people.

The family of Enoch Burke were forcibly removed from the Ireland Funds gala dinner in Washington DC tonight after breaking into the event to accost Taoiseach Micheál Martin over Mr Burke’s imprisonment @NewstalkFM pic.twitter.com/gUxohyUOUH — Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) March 14, 2025

The Burkes travelled to Washington earlier this week and protested near the White House yesterday when Mr Martin was meeting US president Donald Trump. They have declined to explain the purpose of their trip to reporters in Washington in recent days.

Security staff and the Taoiseach’s personal protection detail moved quickly when the Burkes attempted to move towards Mr Martin at the conclusion of his speech at the gala event. They were quickly removed through a side door and left outside the venue.

“We live in fear in Ireland,” Martina Burke said outside the venue. “My son has spent over 500 days in Mountjoy Prison simply because he will not affirm a 15-year-old boy in transgender ideology and use the they pronoun.

“Every single child is taught LGBTQ+ bisexual transgender as fact. It’s a sad day for Ireland. We need president Trump to know the truth. But Micheál Martin is deceiving him,” she said.

Enoch Burke has been repeatedly jailed for failing to obey court injunctions not to attend Wilson’s Hospital school, where he was a teacher until he was suspended after a dispute with the school management.

She accused the Irish media of working with the Government and the courts against her son.

She declined to answer further questions, but accused the media of “telling lies”.