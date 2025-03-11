Suspended Social Democrat TD Eoin Hayes amends Dáil register after accidentally leaving out name of company

Eoin Hayes has also sent a correction to the Sipo political standards watchdog. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The suspended Social Democrats TD Eoin Hayes has amended his entry in the Dáil Register of Interests after accidentally omitting the name of the company of which he is director.

In a supplement to the register published at the weekend, Mr Hayes, a TD for Dublin Bay South, states he is the director and owner of a company, Cantillon Labs. It provides management consulting services.

Explaining why he had made the update, Mr Hayes said he had included the information that he was a director and owner of a company in the original register, published in February, but did not include its name.

“I accidentally omitted the name of the company, Cantillon Labs, and only included the address at Tara Buildings [in Dublin],” he said.

“I have issued a correction to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) and the Houses of the Oireachtas.

“The company and directorship was previously disclosed in my Dublin City Council declaration published in August 2024.”

Mr Hayes describes himself as the sole proprietor of the company.

On its website Cantillon Labs is described as a consultancy that provides interim chief financial officer or chief operating officer services to early-stage start-ups in the tech sector. “Our work is usually structured as a part-time interim operating role,” it states.

Mr Hayes is described as founding the company in 2019, having served on the strategy team at Palantir Technologies. The company has supplied software and technology to the Israel Defense Forces.

Mr Hayes was suspended from the Social Democrats in December with “immediate effect” after it emerged that he did not sell his shares in Palantir until a month after he was elected as a Dublin city councillor last June.

This contradicted information previously given by Mr Hayes to the effect that he had sold the shares in the company, where he worked from 2015 to 2017, before he entered politics.

An internal review conducted by the party concluded Mr Hayes provided incomplete information to the party surrounding his shareholding and did not disclose the value of it before running in the general election.

Last month, the party said Mr Hayes’s suspension would continue, but did not say when or if that sanction would come to an end.

When Mr Hayes was elected to Dublin City Council for Kimmage-Rathmines last year, he signed a declaration of assets in which he stated: “I completely divested from all holdings within the last 12 months.”

The document is dated June 26th, 2024, before Mr Hayes sold his shares.

Mr Hayes has said he filled in the form incorrectly and it was in fact submitted in July, which is the date not on the form itself but has been recorded by Dublin City Council as the date it was received.

In his Register of Interests entry he also included information about that shareholding in Palantir, saying he disclosed it in an ethics declaration to Dublin City Council before his election last November as a TD.