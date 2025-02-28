Stormont ministers agree North’s programme for government

The North's ministers have agreed the devolved Executive’s programme for government. Photograph: Paul Faith/PA

Stormont ministers have agreed the devolved Executive’s programme for government.

The ministers rubber-stamped the governance plan during a virtual meeting on Thursday morning.

It is understood there were no dissenting voices during the meeting, which lasted just over half an hour.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly formally announced the agreement at a press conference at Stormont later on Thursday morning.

Ms O’Neill described it as an “important milestone” for the devolved administration and the public.

“Our document is focused on doing what matters most, and sets out our priorities to tackle some of the biggest issues facing people here,” she said.

The Sinn Féin vice-president said the plan had been shaped by more than 1,400 responses during a public consultation exercise.

The 88-page draft document, Our Plan: Doing What Matters Most, was subject to an eight-week public consultation last year.

When the first draft of the plan was published in September, critics claimed it lacked tangible targets to measure progress towards its objectives.

The final version will not be made public until it is formally presented to the Stormont Assembly next week but ministers have said it includes targets to measure progress on an annual basis.

Ms Little-Pengelly said it was a great achievement to reach consensus with all four parties in the mandatory coalition government.

“Right from the outset, I think Michelle and myself made clear that we want to lead jointly, lead this executive in a way that maximises consensus,” she said.