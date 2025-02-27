Micheál Martin to meet Zelenskiy at Shannon on way to Trump meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskiy faces a changing US posture on Ukraine in the wake of Donald Trump's election. Photograph: EPA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Shannon today.

Mr Martin cancelled an expected trip to Belfast with the Government citing a schedule change.

Mr Zelenskiy is travelling to the United States for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

He is set to make a stop at Shannon Airport en route.

Ukraine said earlier this week that it had agreed a “framework” natural resources deal with the United States, something Mr Trump had declared a priority. The question of a security guarantee for the state amid any peace negotiations remains unresolved.

Mr Zelenskiy said he could sign the deal in Washington. Mr Trump has shifted the US stance on Ukraine in his time in office and has expressed a desire to recoup money spent on military aid during the conflict.

Mr Martin meanwhile told international leaders that Ireland would “say more, spend more and do more” on Ukraine in the new context.

Speaking by video-link to the conference in Kyiv marking the anniversary of Russia’s attack on the country, he said “the international rules-based order is ultimately the only basis” for the security of small countries like Ireland.

Mr Martin will visit Washington himself on St Patrick’s Day.