Ukraine peace deal could come in phases following a pause in fighting, EU leaders told

The meeting was to debrief European leaders on French president Emmanuel Macron's meeting with US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

EU leaders were told that a peace deal for Ukraine could come in phases with a pause in conflict operations first followed by a ceasefire, then prisoner exchanges and security guarantees, during a teleconference this morning.

The conference was called to enable French president Emmanuel Macron to debrief fellow leaders following his meeting with Donald Trump earlier this week and to prepare for an emergency summit of EU heads of government next week.

The call, attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, was convened by foreign policy chief Antonio Costa.

The summit next week will examine increased defence investment in Europe and the EU’s pivotal role in a lasting peace for Ukraine.

READ MORE

The meeting was told it was a defining moment for Europe.

In a Ukrainian peace, Turkey could play a key role as a mediator, leaders were told, and also that the EU will need a key negotiator.

Leaders discussed the potential mineral rights deal between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Mr Trump, and British prime minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Washington this week.