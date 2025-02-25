Most hosts of Ukrainians say €800 payment per month is crucial to their ability to continue hosting

According to the latest figures from the Department of Social Protection, close to 19,000 hosts across Ireland have accommodated displaced people from Ukraine

The majority of hosts accommodating Ukrainians displaced by war have said the €800 payment per month is crucial to their ability to continue hosting, a new survey from the Irish Red Cross says.

More than half of respondents cited the Accommodation Recognition Payment (ARP) as a key factor in terms of their motivation for hosting. The Irish Red Cross has recommended extending the payment for 12 months, and exploring it as a possible accommodation solution for other displaced groups.

The ARP is a tax-free payment of €800 for those providing accommodation to Ukrainians who arrive in the Republic under the EU Temporary Protection Directive. The scheme is due to expire on March 31st.

The Government is expected to extend the scheme with consideration being given to a €200 reduction in the monthly rate. A decision is expected to be announced by the Government over the coming days, with meetings taking place between the Department of Integration and Department of Justice.

The Irish Red Cross unveiled the findings of its Ukraine Pledged Accommodation Host survey at Leinster House on Tuesday, which involved over 1,600 people or about 12 per cent of the host population.

Most respondents host between one and three Ukrainians, and have been doing so for more than a year.

Two-thirds of those surveyed who wish to extend their pledges said they are open to hosting people from other countries, while 86 per cent said the ARP was crucial to their ability to continue hosting.

More than half of respondents said their motivation was based on solidarity with displaced Ukrainians, while 18 per cent were encouraged to host because someone they knew was doing it or had asked them to.

The majority (91 per cent) of hosts reported a positive hosting experience, while 70 per cent feel their guests have successfully become part of the local community. However, more than half said the language barrier was a challenge, while 42 per cent struggle with long-term planning and financial costs.

The Irish Red Cross has also recommended promoting the use of license agreements to formalise and better regulate hosting arrangements. It has also called for developing a structured exit strategy for transitioning out of the ARP programme and the Temporary Protection Directive.

Deirdre Garvey, secretary general of the Irish Red Cross, said the organisation was calling on policymakers and stakeholders to “prioritise continued funding and structured support mechanisms” to ensure a stable future for both hosts and guests.

“Hosting is more than shelter; it’s about integration,” Ms Garvey said. “Hosts are guides, mentors, and bridges into Irish society. They help with language, local networks and creating a true sense of belonging.”