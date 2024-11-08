Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to stand on their record in government

Taoiseach Simon Harris canvassing with Fine Gael candidate Emer Currie at in Castleknock, Dublin immediately after dissolving the government at Áras an Uachtaráin nearby. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said the Government parties will be judged on their record and seek a new mandate from the people.

Speaking on the steps of Government Buildings on Friday afternoon, Mr Harris said the Coalition parties had made “great progress” since 2020 including five “progressive budgets”.

They had also faced the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine and had sought to shelter people from the cost-of-living crisis.

They did not agree on everything, but worked well together. He cited the Government’s recognition of the state of Palestine as a key achievement in office.

The time was right to seek a new mandate, he suggested, though others will seek an alternative mandate.

“I ask one thing: value your vote, use your voice. If you give me your trust, I will give you my all. It is the honour of my lifetime to serve as your Taoiseach,” he said.

He delivered his brief remarks before going to Aras an Uáchtarain where President Michael D Higgins granted his request to dissolve the Dáil.

Housing is likely to be the biggest issue of the election. Speaking in Budapest before returning to Ireland Mr Harris said parties should be judged not on the number of houses they say they are going to deliver, but on the credibility of their plans.

The conversation should not be limited to “who can shout the biggest number about the number of houses they’re going to build”.

Fianna Fáil too looks like it will campaign on its record in government over the last five years.

Micheál Martin told reporters the Government had “demonstrated the capacity to lead the country through very difficult times” with Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and hyperinflation.

Progress had been made in three areas where Fianna Fáil held the Cabinet portfolios of housing, health and education.

“We have been an agent of change in housing policy, likewise in health we have engineered change and we want to do more,” he said.

“The radical developments in women’s health by Stephen Donnelly has been a game-changer over the last number of years. We want safer cities and we are going to maintain our historic vision in respect of education.

“Who would have thought five years ago we would have free books from primary school to Leaving Certificate?”

Fianna Fáil candidate and leader Micheál Martin on the Luas canvassing people ahead of the General Election. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Mr Martin insisted that his party would not go into government after the election with Sinn Féin.

“It is clear they don’t get our economic model. They don’t get the enterprise model, they don’t believe in free trade. They failed to support the application of the Canadian-EU trade deal which is indicative of their attitude to the economy which is one of disconnect.

“The dynamic of the campaign will take over. I would be wary of predictions, campaigns take on a dynamic all of their own. Fianna Fáil is focused on maximising its votes, maximising the number of seats. I’m not concentrating on others.”

Mr Martin cut short the press conference then and went on a walkabout. He was accompanied by party candidates in Dublin, Catherine Ardagh, Jim O’Callaghan and Mary Fitzpatrick.