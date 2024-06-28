Trust between Defence Forces and Government hangs by a thread

Story of the week

No doubt about the story of the week: the continuing fallout from case of soldier Cathal Crotty who was given a suspended sentence after beating a woman, Natasha O’Brien, unconscious on a street in Limerick. The backlash – led articulately and angrily by O’Brien herself – was initially directed at the judge and the court system that produced what many thought was an unduly lenient sentence. It has now engulfed the senior ranks of the Defence Forces, with whom there is palpable and public anger in Government in a manner not previously seen.

Earlier this week, the Government asked the Defence Forces for details of any other Army, Naval Service or Air Corps personnel who had been convicted of crimes, those who were still serving, and those who were facing charges before the courts. Initially, word was sent to Government that there were about 20 cases; when this was queried, the Defence Forces chiefs sent an amended list – there were 68 names on it. Is that it? Government figures say they’re not sure. Trust between the Defence Forces’ senior leadership and the Government is hanging by a thread. And few people on either side believe this is over. Some of the cases – involving assault, sexual assault and drugs offences, inter alia – are said to be extremely serious. The controversy has a way to go yet.

Bust up

Aer Lingus started the week at loggerheads with its pilots. The two sides made a brief attempt at reconciliation on Thursday. It didn’t work. They end the week as far apart as ever, while thousands of holidaymakers face disruption or outright cancellation of their travel plans. The dispute is over pay – the pilots have a pay claim of 24 per cent in, while the company has offered 12 per cent.

The pilots acknowledge they are well-paid – the full claim would bring a senior pilot’s total package to more than €350,000 a year, according to estimates – but say they have been hit by inflation in recent years and have received no compensation, unlike other employees.

READ MORE

The airline says it will talk about an improved offer but only if the pilots will agree to changes in some work practices – an offer the pilots’ representatives have dismissed as being tantamount to funding their own pay rises. The Government has declined to get involved on the grounds that it cannot impose a solution; Ministers up to and including the Taoiseach have confined themselves to urging both sides to sort it out. It looks this weekend as if things are going to get worse before they get any better.

Banana skin

Fianna Fáil MEPs might already have slipped up. They all declared that they would not vote for Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission during the election campaign. But this week the European Council approved von der Leyen for a second term and with an upcoming vote in the European Parliament expected to be tight, every vote is vital. The Government (whose members include, er, Fianna Fáil) has backed von der Leyen. Now the four Fianna Fáil MEPs have to decide whether to break with their party and the Irish Government or go back on what they promised during the campaign. Government sources point out that it’s a secret ballot, but if the suggestion is that they can secretly support von der Leyen while publicly opposing her – well, that seems a bit much even by the standards of Euro horse-trading and backroom deal-making.

Michael McGrath during the announcement at Government Buildings, that he is to be nominated as Ireland's next European Commissioner. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/PA Wire

Winners

Though Fianna Fáil’s MEPs might not be helping his chances of securing an important portfolio, the now ex-minister for finance Michael McGrath was certainly the big winner of the week, securing the Government’s nomination to be Ireland’s next European Commissioner. The role sees him step away from national politics and onto the grander European stage. His colleagues were agog to learn that he would earn nearly €450,000 a year in his new role, though McGrath himself noted that he had never been motivated by money (unlike the Aer Lingus pilots, you might say). Winners also in the Fianna Fáil stable were new Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and, restored to the Cabinet, the now super-junior Dara Calleary.

Losers

Anyone who booked their holidays with Aer Lingus. RTÉ – told by the new Minister for Finance that he wasn’t of a mind to abolish the licence fee and fund the station directly from the exchequer. And also the Irish people as a whole, who lost two great servants: GAA commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh and RTÉ’s former northern editor, Tommie Gorman.

Big Read

Northern Editor Freya McClements has a guide to the UK general election in Northern Ireland. Big week for elections coming up – two rounds of voting in the French election on Sunday and Sunday week, while British voters go to the polls next Thursday.

Hear here

In Wednesday’s Inside Politics podcast we discussed Jack Chambers’s promotion and budget kite-flying with columnist Gerard Howlin.

Is Jack Chambers ready for Finance? Listen | 45:18