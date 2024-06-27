EU leaders to raise alarm about Israel-Lebanon tensions at summit

Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in discussions on Thursday on the margins of the EU summit in Brussels. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/EPA

European Union leaders are set to express concerns about the escalation in tensions between Israel and Lebanon, according to a draft version of a statement being negotiated.

National leaders of the 27 EU states are meeting in Brussels, where they are expected to put Ursula von der Leyen forward for a second term as president of the European Commission, as well as discuss future defence spending, Ukraine and the Middle East.

A draft statement from the European Council meeting proposes leaders express concerns about the growing tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border, urging both sides to show restraint. The draft statement, seen by The Irish Times, also expresses “deep concern” about the ongoing Israeli military offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah. The draft conclusions state the council would criticise the “unacceptable” number of civilian casualties in Israel’s war in Gaza, which began following Hamas militants’ attacks in southern Israel on October 7th.

The draft statement “strongly condemns” ongoing extremist Israel settler violence in the occupied West Bank and calls on Israel to reverse its decision to further expand illegal settlements. The leaders are debating language that would commit the EU to further support the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank, taking over responsibility for Gaza, which is run by Hamas. The language of the leaders’ statement on the Middle East was still being negotiated on Thursday evening, with a number of amendments and changes proposed by several member states.

Earlier, the EU signed a long-term security agreement with Ukraine, which brings many of the supports the bloc is giving to the country in its war with Russia, such as military funding, training and defence co-operation, under one accord.

The draft agreement says the EU is determined to provide Ukraine with all necessary financial, political, military and diplomatic support, “for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed”. It adds the EU would continue to provide protection to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s war of aggression.

Speaking at the start of the summit, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the recent opening of negotiations towards Ukraine joining the EU was a “historic step forward” for the country. During the meeting Mr Zelenskiy reiterated it was urgent that the EU provide more help to Ukraine to defend its skies from Russian bombardments.

He said a recent Russian counter offensive proved that “existing pressure” on Russian leader Vladimir Putin was not enough, and Ukraine needed a “significant increase” in energy imports from the EU, to combat Russia’s efforts to damage the country’s power grid.

European Council president Charles Michel said Ukraine was fighting to defend European values in its war with Russia. “We know and we understand what’s at stake … You are fighting for your freedom, you are fighting for your future, for your children, but you are also fighting for our common values,” he said.

The summit also discussed how the EU can boost its own defence capabilities, such as co-operating on financing future projects such as a common air defence shield. On his way into the meeting, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Europe had been “under investing” in defence for years and now needed to make up the gap.