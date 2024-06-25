Former RTÉ Northern Editor Tommie Gorman dies aged 68

Former RTÉ journalist Tommie Gorman has died at the age of 68.

Mr Gorman, originally from Co Sligo, was RTÉ’s European correspondent and later the broadcaster’s Northern editor.

His most famous interview, though, was with Ireland captain Roy Keane during the Saipan World Cup debacle of 2002.

He retired from RTÉ in 2021 and went on to publish a memoir Never Better: My Life in our Times in 2022.

READ MORE

He had a long and well-documented battle against cancer.

In a statement Mr Gorman’s family said he died surrounded by his family.

“Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all those who knew him. His memory will forever remain in our hearts and his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us to every day.”

More to follow

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone