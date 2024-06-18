Eamon Ryan resignation will make management of the end of this Coalition a more fraught prospect

To lose one party leader might be unfortunate. To lose two ...

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan became the second of the three party leaders in the Coalition to step down this year when he announced his resignation at Government Buildings this lunchtime. Like Leo Varadkar’s bombshell in March, the announcement came out of the blue, though Ryan’s party had suffered a severe drubbing at the recent local and European elections, losing almost half its council seats and both its European Parliament seats.

The Euro losses were particularly galling; for a time, it looked as if both Ciarán Cuffe and Grace O’Sullivan might somehow manage to hold on. But it was not to be, and Green Party soreness at Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil candidates who sought to criticise the party during the election campaigns has only increased as a result.

Ryan’s decision is likely an attempt to detoxify the Green brand, which has become, among certain cohorts of voters and in rural Ireland especially, somewhat noxious. This is largely as a result of a highly personalised campaign against Ryan among rural Independents and others opposed to Ryan’s version of the green agenda. The party has also been targeted for increases in the carbon tax. More broadly, it demonstrates the political cost that climate action – which many people agree with in principle but don’t like its practical applications – can exact on its promoters. Green parties all over Europe have been monstered by voters unhappy with aspects of the changes that climate action requires.

It remains to be seen if Ryan’s departure as party leader will rehabilitate the Greens in advance of the general election. That will depend, to some degree, on the performance of the new leader. Early expectations point to deputy leader Catherine Martin as the likely successor. But that is not a foregone conclusion; it is not clear at this stage if there will be a contest. But in any event, Martin – or any other potential successor – is hardly any less committed to climate action as Ryan, nor is the Green Party likely to water down its green credentials and policies. From that point of view, today’s resignation looks to be drawn from the we-have-to-try-something school of thought. It may well be drawing inspiration from the Fine Gael experience with Simon Harris.

The resignation of Ryan will undoubtedly be a destabilising event for the Coalition. Ryan had built up a close relationship with Micheál Martin over recent years and the meetings of the three party leaders on Monday nights in advance of the following day’s Cabinet has been the cockpit of Government decision-making. Any new leader will be coming to this forum without the reservoir of trust and confidence that Ryan has built up.

The change will make the management of the end of this Coalition – one of the chief tasks it now faces – a more fraught prospect than previously.