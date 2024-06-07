Ireland goes to the polls in local and European elections

Local election results will be known by the end of the weekend

Polling stations around the country will open at 7am on Friday for the 2024 local and European elections, with voting also taking place for the first directly elected mayor of Limerick.

More than 6,500 polling stations will remain open until 10pm, and the sorting and counting of votes will begin on Saturday at 9am.

Voters will elect 949 councillors out of more than 2,100 candidates across 31 local authorities.

In the European elections, voters in the Midlands North West constituency will be presented with a 73cm-long ballot paper containing the names of 27 candidates, while 23 candidates are vying for votes in both Dublin and Ireland South. Despite the large number of candidates, only 14 MEPs will be chosen to represent Ireland at the European Parliament.

READ MORE

Counting will begin in the local elections on Saturday and the European elections on Sunday.

Voters in Limerick will be a given a third ballot paper and will be asked to select a mayor to lead a council that provides services to almost 210,000 people across the city and county. Counting in the Limerick mayoral race is not expected to begin until Monday, June 10th.

The job comes with a salary of just more than €154,000, five staff and a budget of €8 million a year to be spent on mayoral projects and initiatives. The most significant power the mayor will have is proposing the annual budget for Limerick City and County Council, although this will still have to be approved by councillors.

The new mayor will also propose the five-year Local Development Plan and will have access to Cabinet Ministers with a set number of meetings each year.

Irish citizens are eligible to vote in the European and local elections. For local elections, however, a voter does not have to be an Irish citizen. They just need to be over 18 years of age, live in the relevant local electoral area and also be listed on the register of electors.

Voters must appear on the register of electors to be allowed vote. They may be asked for identification at polling stations, with a wide range of documents being accepted including a passport, driving licence or student ID card.

While many local election results will be known by the end of the weekend, it could take days, or longer, for the results of the European elections and Limerick mayoral elections to become clear.