DUP will oppose extension of EU regulation to North, says Donaldson

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has claimed an extension of a new EU regulation to Northern Ireland that legally defines and protects certain products would create significant problems for supply chains and the ability to market some products.

For that reason the DUP will oppose the regulation, which requires cross-community consent from Stormont MLAs. If the regulation is not passed, the UK government will decide if it should be introduced.

The DUP is to use an applicability motion at Stormont on Tuesday to allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to vote on the protection of geographical indications for craft and industrial products.

Under the rules of the Windsor Framework, the deal agreed by the British government to allay unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements, some EU laws still apply in Northern Ireland.

The framework contains mechanisms by which the Stormont Assembly can object to or consent to new or amended regulations. One of these is the applicability motion.

The DUP is to bring the motion on Tuesday, proposing that the new law, which means legally defining and protecting certain products which are tied to a geographical area, should be applied to Northern Ireland.

However, its MLAs will vote against the motion they have introduced, with Mr Donaldson stating it would “substantially expand EU intellectual property law in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Donaldson told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland the DUP believed the regulation would “create significant problems with our ability to market our products in Great Britain, which is our biggest market.

“We sell over £12 billion (€14 billion) worth of goods to Britain every year, which is significantly smaller than what we sell to the EU. So in all of these things, one has to make judgments. And, our assessment is that to adopt this law would create significant problems in terms of access to our supply chains in Great Britain and our ability to market certain products as well.”

Mr Donaldson gave the example of textiles imported into Northern Ireland: “under these regulations, it may not be possible then to, promote that garment in a certain way, because it includes textiles that have come in from other areas; that’s what the whole geographical indicators are about.

“So, on the basis of our assessment, we feel that we should utilise the mechanisms that were agreed between the EU and the UK government and which created for the first time a democratic say in these matters. Let’s not forget that under the Northern Ireland protocol, Stormont had no say whatsoever,” Mr Donaldson said.

“Stormont has a say, and on this occasion, we feel that, in order to protect our industry in Northern Ireland, this law shouldn’t apply.”

Mr Donaldson said it was his understanding that the ‘Stormont Brake’ did not apply in this case, it an applicability motion and that the UK government would abide by the wishes of the Assembly. “If the Assembly does not vote by a cross-community consensus to adopt this law, then the UK government will respect the wishes of our democratic legislature.”

The Stormont Brake gives MLAs the right to object to changes to EU rules being imposed on Northern Ireland. The brake can be invoked only by London and not by Stormont

Mr Donaldson rejected criticism by SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole that the DUP position was “a publicity stunt”. If that was the best the opposition could do then they were not doing their job, he said.

“Their job is to ensure that the laws applying in Northern Ireland are for the benefit of people in Northern Ireland, that they work for our industry, that they work for our communities. And I’m afraid that kind of language really doesn’t impress anyone.”

When asked if the DUP was going to object to all new EU laws in relation to Northern Ireland, Mr Donaldson said the party would assess each law on its own merits.

“There is a democratic scrutiny committee that has now been established at Stormont, thanks to the negotiations that were undertaken by the DUP. And it is the role of that committee to assess the potential impact that any such law will have. So we will take it on a case-by-case basis.”