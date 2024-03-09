Referendum counts live updates: Low turnout across country leads to pessimism over result

Polling stations across the country closed at 10pm on Friday in the referendums on family and care, with reports of slow voting leading to growing anxiety within Government over the results.

There was scepticism among some in Government circles that turnout would reach 40 per cent, with sources conceding that one or both of the referendums could fail on a very low turnout.

In the referendums, the Government proposes expanding the definition of family in the Constitution to recognise “durable relationships”, such as cohabiting couples and their children, and replacing the language around “women in the home” with language recognising care within families.

Counting of the votes begins at 9am today and there will be two separate declarations of the results, firstly the family amendment and then the care amendment.

Join us here for live updates from count centres across the country.

So what do we know about turnout?

As of early yesterday evening, just 25 per cent of voters had cast a ballot in Dublin city, but in Galway by 8.30pm turnout was reported as being between 29 per cent and 41 per cent.

By late Friday evening reports of turnout in different parts of the Dún Laoghaire constituency ranged between 37 per cent and 46 per cent.

At around 7.30pm, the percentage was averaging around 42 per cent in Wicklow-Arklow, while turnout in the combined Bray-Greystones area in Co Wicklow late in the evening was 47.9 per cent.

A previous referendum with low turnout – the vote on children’s rights which saw 33.5 per cent of voters turn up to the polls – passed by 57.4 per cent, a lower support level than expected.

Turnout on Friday will not reach anywhere near the 60.5 per cent of the electorate that voted in the referendum on same sex marriage or 64.1 per who turned up for the referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment on abortion.