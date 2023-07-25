Failure of National Party to submit financial information will not result in sanction - SIPO

Justin Barrett said 'a different account of events may appear' in the media, adding 'what claims will be made, I can only guess'. Photograph: Frank Miller

The National Party has never submitted details of party finances to SIPO, but the political watchdog says it has no power to penalise the party.

It comes after Gardaí recovered gold bars worth an estimated €400,000 amid claims it had been stolen from a vault belonging to the right wing party.

Justin Barrett, the National Party’s leader, contacted An Garda Síochána alleging that gold was stolen from the vault and that two members of the party had been expelled.

In a post on social media, he said a “considerable quantity” of gold, which “formed the main party’s reserves”, had been taken. Explaining the source of the gold, he said the gold formed part of the “party reserves” which were “dearly gathered by the sacrifice of party members and supporters over these many years”.

Under the Electoral Act, every political party is required to declare any annual political donations received either by the party, or a subsidiary organisation of that party, in excess of €1,500 from an individual or corporate donor. The limit per donor is €2,500. Foreign donations are banned. Furthermore, every political party is also required to send SIPO an annual statement of accounts, which must be audited by a statutory auditor.

“To date, the National Party has not provided a statement of accounts to the Commission for any year in which it has had these obligations and the Commission has noted this in its reports on political parties’ statements of accounts,” a SIPO spokesman said on Tuesday.

However, the watchdog indicated that there are no penalties for failure to send annual accounts.

“The current legislation does not provide for sanctions or penalties for noncompliance with the obligations regarding statement of accounts.”

It is understood that officers contacted the individuals whom Mr Barrett claimed took the gold from the party vault and it was then handed over. Gardaí are now seeking to establish who is the legal owner of the gold and will examine legislation and, if possible, documentation.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that enquiries into “an allegation of theft from a premises in Dublin 4″ are under way.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on third party statements. An Garda Síochána does not comment on named individuals,” he added.

Mr Barrett said the gold “formed the main part of the party’s reserves in case of a mishap in general or, more particularly, a collapse in the value of fiat currency”. A fiat currency is one that is decreed and backed by a government.

He said that “a different account of events may appear” in the media, adding “what claims will be made, I can only guess”.

The party, which has no sitting TDs or senators, has not responded to request for comment.