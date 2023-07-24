Gardaí recover gold valued at €400,000 after National Party complaint

Gardaí have recovered gold bars worth an estimated €400,000 amid claims it had been stolen from a vault belonging to the National Party.

National Party leader Justin Barrett contacted gardaí alleging that gold was stolen from the vault, and that two members of the party had been expelled.

In a post on social media, Mr Barrett said that a “considerable quantity” of gold which “formed the main party’s reserves” had been taken. He said the current location of the gold was a matter of “speculation.”

However The Irish Times has learned that investigating officers have recovered the gold and that it has been valued at €400,000.

It is understood that officers contacted the individuals whom Mr Barrett claimed took the gold from the party vault, and the gold was handed over. Gardaí are now seeking to establish who is the legal owner of the gold, and will examine legislation and, if possible, documentation.

It is understood a criminal investigation has not yet been launched and that gardaí are trying to establish if any crime has been committed.

A Garda spokesman said “An Garda Síochána is carrying out enquiries into an allegation of theft from a premises in Dublin 4.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on third party statements. An Garda Síochána does not comment on named individuals.”

Mr Barrett said the gold “formed the main part of the party’s reserves in case of a mishap in general or more particularly a collapse in the value of fiat currency”.

Fiat money is a currency that is decreed and backed by the Government.

Mr Barrett said that “a different account of events may appear” in the media, adding “what claims will be made I can only guess.”

The right wing National Party has no sitting TDs or Senators.