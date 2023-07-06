RTÉ pay crisis: Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly to appear before PAC on Tuesday

Key points

Public Accounts Committee have met and agreed to issue invite to Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly, who had already indicated their wish to “fully co-operate”. They should appear on Tuesday.

Board of RTÉ has asked that “swift action be taken” as its confidence in how the broadcaster’s executive has handled the fallout from €345,000 in hidden payments to Ryan Tubridy dwindles.

Talks will take place today between Minister for Media and Arts Catherine Martin, chairwoman of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh, incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst and acting deputy DG Adrian Lynch.

There is growing apprehension in Government about how RTÉ's finances will be impacted, with senior figures fearing a financial crunch as both commercial and licence fee income declines.

Best reads on RTÉ pay crisis

Arthur Beesley looks at the questions that have been answered, and those left unanswered, so far in the debacle.

Pat Leahy writes how spending on flip-flops is the least of RTÉ's problems, as it faces a financial crisis in the near future.

Miriam Lord reports on RTÉ's meeting yesterday at the Oireachtas media committee, which she says appeared strongly suspicious it was not hearing the full story about spending at the national broadcaster.

Independent producer and panto star Alan Hughes has told of how the launch of Toy Show The Musical was a “major blow” to his production of Snow White at the National Stadium last Christmas.

Mr Hughes told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that he questioned “what planet” RTÉ's Rory Coveney lived on when he told the Oireachtas Media Committee that the Toy Show musical was not competing with other shows on in Dublin at that time, reports Vivienne Clarke.

“It was a major blow to us.” Mr Hughes questioned the timing of the decision by RTÉ to stage the show. “We had just come out of two years of Covid. The entertainment industry was decimated over those two years. We couldn’t put anything on,” he said.

“Last year was our first year to actually try and get back something onto a scale that we could get audiences back in to just try and fill theatres again and then RTÉ comes up with this brainwave of putting on their Toy Show The Musical in complete competition.

“When you have the might of RTÉ and the power of advertising and free advertising that they have. How can he actually sit at a committee yesterday and say they were not competing with the shows? It makes my blood boil.”

Mr Hughes also questioned who had advised RTÉ that the Toy Show musical would have an 80 per cent return, especially with a new show with no track record. He said he would have been “over the moon” if his pantomime, which was celebrating 25 years, achieved an 80 per cent return.

“You can’t take these things for granted.” Mr Hughes also put in a request to then director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes questioning the timing and placement of Toy Show musical adverts in the same slot as the adverts he had paid for his pantomime.

The Toy Show musical adverts were running on radio and television for months, for free, while he had to spend “thousands,” he said.

“I didn’t think that was fair, competitive-wise. And I was told it was not a commercial advert and they were allowed to run it in the same time slot, totally decimating the money that I was paying in the ads. So my ad was on and then the Toy Show musical came on for free. For free. How is that fair and how is that fair to anybody who was competing in that saturated market?”

Mr Hughes further queried the cost of renting the Convention Centre. “That’s an expensive venue to hire.” Most producers would not pay that cost.

“When I saw the budget for the rehearsal space, we were rehearsing in community halls and school halls. Most shows around the country rehearse in community halls. Were there three course meals provided every day?”

The €2.7 million budget for Toy Show The Musical was “four or five times” what it would take to put on a pantomime in the National Stadium, he said.

“It wouldn’t be feasible for most productions to do that. But then if it’s not your own money, you just go, oh yeah, let’s do it. That’s the thing. People sit down and for anyone to think that you are going to get an 80 per cent return on your first year was in cloud cuckoo land.

“I don’t think any producer with a solid mind of putting on a show would think that you’re going to get 80 per cent return. In one year or two, you really have to get around the country. Why did they not tour it? Why weren’t they in the IMF in Killarney or at the town hall in Galway? Why weren’t they bringing it back to the people?”

Incoming RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst, chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh and acting DG Adrian Lynch arrive for talks with Media minister Catherine Martin. No comment on arrival but a promise to speak to media afterwards. pic.twitter.com/AFuUzU5A5A — Jack Horgan-Jones (@JackHoJo) July 6, 2023

As mentioned here by Jack Horgan-Jones, it will be interesting to get a take on things from incoming RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst who has said he will comment on his meeting with Minister Catherine Martin on his way out of the Department later.

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly will be invited to appear before a public hearing of the PAC next Tuesday, it has emerged.

Jack Horgan-Jones reports that committee members agreed this morning to issue a formal invitation to the pair today, as well as another invite for RTÉ executives next Thursday.

The hearings will be highly anticipated as politicians say it is vital they hear the two men’s account of their understanding of how payments to Mr Tubridy came to be wrongly reported by the station.

Mr Kelly and Mr Tubridy will be questioned around misstated payments made by RTÉ to Mr Tubridy between 2017 and 2022.

They are also expected to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Media shortly.

In a letter via their solicitor to the Oireachtas Committee on Media, sent on Tuesday morning, the pair said they “wish to fully co-operate and assist” with the committee’s investigations.

It also says that both parties would welcome the opportunity to set out their positions and take “appropriate questioning” from the committee.

A booklet of relevant documents will be prepared in advance of Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly appearing, which will be circulated among TDs before the meeting.

“They believe that they have important information that will assist the committee,” the letter said.