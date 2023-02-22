Ex-minister Robert Troy declares more properties owned in latest Dáil register of interests

Former minister of State Robert Troy resigned from his position after admitting errors in his returns. File photograph: PA

Former minister of state Robert Troy who resigned last year after failing to fully declare his interests, has included his ownership of two additional properties in the latest register of returns.

In the 2021 Register of Interests of Members of Dáil Éireann, Mr Troy declared ownership of two properties, and income as 50 per cent, or 100 per cent, owner of three others.

However, in the 2022 Register which was published on Wednesday, Mr Troy declared ownership, or partial ownership, of six properties, some of which are divided into rental units.

Mr Troy resigned as a Minister of State in the Department of Enterprise last August after admitting errors in his returns. His resignation came after intense scrutiny of his property investments.

He apologised for failing to fully declare the extent of his property holdings but maintained he was not trying to conceal anything but that they were “genuine errors and human errors and were not intentional”.

In the 2022 register, Mr Troy lists interests in six properties, including four properties in Ballynacargy, Mullingar, with a total of nine units rented.

The return of Damien English, who also resigned as a minister of State over property declaration omissions, has remained unchanged. When making an application to Meath County Council in 2008 he failed to mention he already owned a property in the local property area. That property in Cookstown, Co Meath, is declared as it was in the 2021 returns.

A number of TDs have declared a large number of shareholding. The TD with the biggest portfolio of shares is the Dublin Bay North TD Seán Haughey, who has shares in 42 companies, including Google parent company Alphabet, Amazon, CRH, DCC and Glanbia.

Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea has shares in Ellipsis Entertainment which produces big family exhibitions and shows in Britain such as the War of the Worlds Immersive Visitor Experience and The Gunpowder Plot attraction in London.

Independent TD for Kerry Danny Healy-Rae has declared contracts for his plant hire company with Kerry County Council and Irish Water. His bus hire company has a contract with Bus Éireann.

There are some unusual returns included in the register. Under occupations, Dublin Bay North TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin declares: “Tour Guide for Little Museum of Dublin” in Stephen’s Green as well as a podcast presenter for Tall Tales Podcast.

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton declares that she sings with the Bel Canto singing group in Galway. Ms Naughton is a trained soprano and adds: “I sing in a voluntary capacity.”