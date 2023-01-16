Paschal Donohoe placed source of election expenses payment on list to head State taskforce

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe accepts that he failed to correctly record €1,057 in election expenses, which was paid for in the form of a donation to Dublin Central Fine Gael by the businessman Michael Stone. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe failed to properly record election expenses paid by a friend who was later included on a list of names he submitted as suitable to head up a State taskforce headquartered in his constituency.

Mr Donohoe on Sunday night apologised at length for submitting the inaccurate returns, which he believed were “accurate and true” at the time he put them in.

He said he now accepted that he failed to correctly record €1,057 in election expenses, which was paid for in the form of a donation to Dublin Central Fine Gael by the businessman Michael Stone.

Mr Donohoe said he had in recent weeks become aware that €917 had been paid to six workers for postering by Mr Stone before the election. He had previously believed the work was done on a voluntary basis.

The use of a van owned by Mr Stone’s company for the postering was valued at €140. Mr Donohoe became aware of this in 2017 and, on Sunday evening, said he should have amended his election expenses then, saying it was a “clear oversight on my part, which I acknowledge and apologise for”.

In 2017, Mr Donohoe submitted Mr Stone’s name to then taoiseach Enda Kenny as one of a list of people who would be suitable for chairmanship of the North East Inner City taskforce, an organisation based in Mr Donohoe’s constituency. Mr Stone was appointed by Mr Kenny to the role.

The role is unpaid and done on a voluntary basis. Mr Donohoe said on Sunday he had never been involved in decisions regarding the operation of the board or any work that happens on it.

Mr Donohoe said he would “consider the consequences” of any review undertaken of the expenses issue by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo), which he has asked to amend his election statement to reflect the use of the vehicle and the cost of the labour. A complaint was made to Sipo over the matter by Liam Deegan, a freelance journalist.

As Minister for Public Expenditure, his department is associated with legislation and policy relating to Sipo. He has now recused himself from any ministerial duties relating to the body until the completion of any process regarding the complaint it has received.

“I hugely regret that this has happened,” he said. “I hugely regret that, over the last number of months, I didn’t give this the proper consideration and I wasn’t clear on some of the facts in regard to that campaign seven years ago.”

He said he had also apologised to Mr Stone. “He is a man of the highest integrity. I accept responsibility for making all supporters aware of their obligations at election time and the declaration of responsibility sits with me.”