Paschal Donohoe: Embarrassing mistake for the Minister for Crossing the Ts and Dotting the Is

For Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe, the 2016 general election campaign was a rough-and-tumble battle for his political survival. His Dublin Central constituency is the least affluent in the State. In advance of the election, it had been reduced from a four-seater to a three-seater in constituency boundary changes. His challenge was compounded by the fact that the areas of Dublin Central gouged off to other constituencies were around his strongholds of the Navan Road and Drumcondra.

Donohoe survived, getting in at the last count. It was a personal triumph for him. But, now, almost seven years later that Dublin Central campaign is being revisited after discrepancies have arisen over his election expenses. Its outcome could put a very different gloss on Donohoe’s victory and could, indeed, have implications for his current status and career.

The facts are undisputed. Michael Stone, a friend of Donohoe’s, offered to put posters up on lamp-posts. Stone is the chief executive of Designer Group, a successful international company. Six men drove around the constituency in a company van and erected election posters for Donohoe. They took down the posters after the election.

There are strict rules for spending in election campaigns as laid out in the Electoral Acts are strict. The maximum donation from an individual is €1,000. From a corporation it is €200. Any donation from an individual worth over €600 must be declared. It’s not just cash. If somebody offers a free supply of services without payment in money or in kind, that has to go down as an expense. The amount that is recorded is how much the candidate would have paid for that service if it were a commercial transaction.

When Donohoe and his election agent furnished the election expenses statement, there was no reference of Michael Stone’s contribution. That was the first omission or failure.

Donohoe has said he was aware in 2017 of the expense relating to the use of the van from Stone’s company (€140). Speaking at his hastily-convened press conference yesterday, he said he should have revised his statement when he became aware of it and it was an “oversight” on his part that he did not do it.

After that the matter rested until November of last year when a journalist submitted a series of questions to Donohoe in relation to the contribution of Stone to the 2016 election campaign. There was also visual records that showed the six men doing the postering work on the streets.

Donohoe’s response in November was that there had been no breach of the rules, as any contribution made by Stone was below the threshold for declaration. This was the second failure or omission. His awareness of the contribution cost of the van at this stage. Moreover, Donohoe did not contact Stone to ask about the status of the six men who carried out the work, if they were volunteers or if they were paid.

So what changed between November and now? A complaint was lodged to Sipo, which compelled a fuller investigation on Donohoe’s part into the expenses surrounding that 2016 campaign. He contacted Stone and was told the men had been paid for their work, a total of €917.

The total contribution including the van, therefore, was €1,057. It was above the €1,000 threshold from an individual. It was also well above the limit above which donations must be declared.

Donohoe’s press conference on Sunday was designed to respond quickly and not let allegations or rumours hang in the air, creating the kind of bubbling-up crisis that did for Robert Troy or Damien English.

The matter is acutely embarrassing for Donohoe, who has had a gilded existence as a minister and has traded on an image of propriety.

Moreover, he is also the Minister for Public Reform, with overarching responsibility for the Standards in Public Office Commission, and all the ethics and electoral legislation to which politicians must comply. He is the Minister for Crossing the Ts and Dotting the Is. For him to fall down in this regard does not look good.

Is it more than just embarrassing? There were clear failures of compliance by him on two occasions. The election expenses statement he furnished was inaccurate and showed tardiness in compiling the figures and disclosing everything. He said that he believes they were “accurate and true” at the time but that is an insufficient excuse in relation to complying to very specific statutory requirement.

This will damage Donohoe, especially because of his status and the roles he has held since 2016. On a practical level, he will have to recuse himself as Minster from any policy area that touches on ethics while the Sipo process is ongoing.

Could this disclosure have the potential to force Paschal Donohoe out of office? At this juncture, it does not look likely. He will certainly come under considerable political pressure to make the fullest possible statement before the Dáil this week. Given that he was quick to speak to the media on Sunday, that is very likely to happen.

His position is only likely to come under threat in two scenarios. The first is if Sipo conducts an inquiry and is severely critical of the disclosure made by Donohoe and his team in 2016. The second – and this would be far more serious – if more instances of undocumented expenses, or omissions, emerge.