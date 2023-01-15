Paschal Donohoe to review records after complaint to Sipo over election donation

Paschal Donohoe is to ‘engage’ with the standards watchdog over an allegation. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Paschal Donohoe is conducting a review of his records after a complaint against him was made to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

The complaint relates to an allegation that a donation was received in the form of services provided at the time of the 2016 election.

It further alleges that failing to declare the donation was a breach of the Electoral Act.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform was elected for a second term as the President of Eurogroup, the working group of EU finance ministers, in December.

“The Minister is aware of a complaint made to Sipo. He will engage with Sipo on the matter,” a spokesperson for the Minister said on Saturday.

The Minister has always held himself to the highest standards in the conduct of his work. He is now conducting a full review of all records from that time.”

Sipo is assessing the claim and considering whether further action is to be taken.

Mr Donohoe was first elected in 2011 as TD for Dublin Central. He was re-elected in 2016, and was appointed to the Public Expenditure and Reform brief in its wake.