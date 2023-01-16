First 200 modular homes for Ukrainians expected by Easter

Roderic O'Gorman says a rise in the number of Ukrainians arriving into Ireland in recent days might have been prompted by Russian attacks on civilian targets. Photograph: PA

The first 200 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees are not expected to be ready until the first week of April, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said.

It was initially hoped the first of 700 planned modular homes for Ukrainians might be built by November last year.

However, the timeline was later revised with politicians stating the first homes were expected to be ready by early this year.

Speaking on Monday, Mr O’Gorman said it was now expected Ukrainians would move into the first 200 modular homes in early April.

READ MORE

“We’re looking to see hopefully the first maybe 200 units opened by Easter and people residing in them,” he said.

“This is the first time the State has ever used modular [housing] at scale. So I think it’s also important that we learn from this particular programme as it goes forward,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman said a decision to appoint an official to work with local communities on plans to build modular housing in their areas was “working really well”.

Several of the initial sites chosen for the rapid-build properties saw opposition from some local groups, who complained about the impact the homes would have on services.

The Green Party TD said the continued numbers arriving seeking refuge posed “real challenges” to the State.

“Even right now we’re under real pressure in terms of the provision of accommodation, both for Ukrainians and for international protection applicants,” he told The Irish Times.

While there had been a fall in the numbers arriving from Ukraine, officials were now seeing increases in arrivals. This was “probably as a consequence of the severe attacks on civilian population” by Russia, Mr O’Gorman said.

“As a Government we’ve always made the point that the situation we’re in is unique. It’s unique in Irish history in terms of the scale of the humanitarian challenge,” he said.

There was a “real concern” in Government about the lack of any sign of peace or a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, he said.

“So we as a country, but again, across Europe, we will all continue to be under pressure this year. And we know that that pressure is part of the range of weapons that Vladimir Putin is using to try to break solidarity across European countries,” he said.

Separately, Mr O’Gorman said the timely publication of an independent report investigating past child sex abuse in St John Ambulance was “absolutely essential”.

Dr Geoffrey Shannon, who carried out the work over more than a year, sent his report to the board of the voluntary first aid organisation in late November.

“They’ve had a number of weeks to undertake whatever relevant due diligence they need to undertake, so I hope to see it published soon,” Mr O’Gorman said.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of a new five year strategy by LGBT Ireland on Monday.

Addressing the launch, Mr O’Gorman said it was important Ireland did not “roll back” on recent progress for LGBT+ people.

“Roll back isn’t just happening in developing countries, it’s happening here in Europe, it’s happening very close to us, you know in the United States and the UK as well,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman said he intended to bring forward legislation to ban conversion therapy in Ireland “at some point this year”.