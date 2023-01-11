Nationalists stay away from Stormont talks on protocol after Sinn Féin leader ‘excluded’

Talks will take place in Belfast on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock that has left Northern Ireland without an Assembly or Executive. Photograph: PA Images

Sinn Féin is not attending a meeting with British foreign secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday as party leader Mary Lou McDonald was not invited.

Mr Cleverly is in Northern Ireland on Wednesday for meetings with representatives of the main parties amid renewed optimism that there could be a resolution to the dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit deal that has seen power-sharing come to a halt.

However, Sinn Féin has said it would not attend the meeting as Ms McDonald had been excluded. She was expected to attend alongside the party’s deputy leader, the North’s first minister designate Michelle O’Neill.

The SDLP also said it would not attend the talks in the absence of Sinn Féin. The meeting began on Wednesday with the DUP, Alliance and Ulster Unionist Party attending.

READ MORE

A Sinn Féin statement said: “The progress made on the Protocol this week is welcome and must now inject fresh momentum into talks between the EU and British government to reach a solution.

“Sinn Féin was hoping to build on that progress at today’s meeting with the British Secretary of State and Foreign Secretary.”

It said Sinn Féin’s priority is to work together to “get the job done” and restore the Northern Ireland Executive.

The statement added: “However, in an extraordinary turn of events last night we were informed that the British government is excluding the Sinn Féin Uachtarán and party leader Mary Lou McDonald from today’s meeting.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “This meeting is for Northern Ireland politicians to talk through issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol with SOSNI and the UK Foreign Secretary.

“The leader of Sinn Féin in the Assembly (Michelle O’Neill) was invited and remains invited. Her attendance is a matter for Sinn Féin but she was not excluded.”

Ms O’Neill said in a Twitter post: “This is a time for inclusion, dialogue and engagement. There is serious and urgent work to be done. This is a time for mature and civil politics. There’s no room for bad faith and petulance from the British government.”

Sinn Féin said it looked forward to engaging with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Thursday.

Deadlock

The talks due to take place in Belfast on Wednesday are aimed at breaking the deadlock that has left Northern Ireland without an Assembly or Executive since May’s elections.

Mr Cleverly and Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris were due to hold a round-table discussion with the leaders of the North’s largest parties and meet business leaders. They are expected to discuss the impact of the protocol and the UK government’s desire to see the restoration of the power-sharing government.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, is due to meet Mr Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough on Thursday, following phone conversations with the leaders of the main Northern Irish political parties earlier this week.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Mr Cleverly said issues with the post-Brexit trading arrangement that “risk and undermine” Northern Ireland’s place in the UK need to be addressed. The DUP has refused to re-enter government until issues around the protocol, which it opposes, are resolved to its satisfaction.

“I am listening to the concerns of people and businesses in Northern Ireland and am keenly aware that the current situation isn’t working,” he said. “My preference is for a negotiated solution, but the UK’s priority is protecting the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement and preserving political stability in Northern Ireland.”

Breakthrough

In a significant breakthrough on Monday, the EU and UK reached agreement on post-Brexit data-sharing that will allow the EU access to real-time data on goods moving from the UK into Northern Ireland.

It has raised hopes that further progress can be made that will enable a deal to be reached ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement in April.

However, in a statement issued ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson warned against “short-term fixes” that he said would not work for the people of Northern Ireland.

“The restoration of devolved government is only made sustainable when the Protocol is replaced by arrangements that restore Northern Ireland’s constitutional and economic place within the United Kingdom,” he said. “I trust London and Brussels will recognise the need to reach an outcome which can be supported by unionists and nationalists.”

Meanwhile, the SDLP is expected to propose a change in Assembly rules to break the political deadlock by preventing the DUP from blocking the election of a speaker.

“It appears highly likely that the DUP will continue to prioritise its cynical party-political wrecking strategy which has left people here without a functioning Assembly or Executive since last year,” the SDLP Assembly leader, Matthew O’Toole, said.

“A speaker should instead be chosen by a two-thirds majority of MLAs which would require support from nationalists, unionists and others.”