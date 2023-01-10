Housing targets set to be revised upwards due to rising population, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien met various stakeholders on housing on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Government housing targets look set to be revised upwards due to demographic pressures, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

While Government is awaiting advice on the matter from the Housing Commission, Mr Varadkar said that given the rising population and an influx of people from Ukraine, it “makes sense to me that we will need to revise upwards those targets”.

Currently, Housing For All, the government’s flagship accommodation plan, envisages an average of 33,000 units being needed per year through to the end of the decade.

“We do anticipate the housing commission will furnish us with advice on whether we need to increase those housing targets, and given the rising population given the fact a large number of people have come over from Ukraine and many of them will stay, it makes sense to me that we will need to revise upwards those targets,” Mr Varadkar said.

He was speaking after a housing summit on Tuesday brought together players from the property industry and the wider sector, including homelessness bodies, local government and national state bodies. He said there would be significantly more money available for housing in the future.

“Certainly in the years ahead I would envisage the housing budget continuing to increase, so long as the economy is strong and so long as the public finances can support it.”

However, he cautioned that other issues could hold the sector back, such as the availability of labour, materials and the capacity of the planning system. “I don’t think the problem is going to be a lack of finance from government, I think it’s the other constraints that may hold us back more so than finance.”

The Taoiseach said he hoped this year would be a “year of inflection” in terms of “turning around the housing crisis”.

However, both he and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien acknowledged that a recent fall-off in housing commencements would be a headwind come next year. Mr O’Brien said the pipeline of projects in 2023 was “decent” but there was a “slowdown in commencements”.

“We really have to turn that around in the next couple of months,” the Taoiseach said, pointing to two government schemes - Croi Conaithe and Project Tosaigh - which he said would seek to make stranded apartment developments more viable.

Many blocks have stalled as rising interest rates make the financial projections underpinning their development less attractive. Mr Varadkar said among the options being considered was to offer a guaranteed price to developers.

The government is also set to consider more tax breaks for both developers and landlords to stem the flow of smaller landlords from the market, which the Coalition fears is contributing to a rise in homelessness.

The summit also heard calls for the eviction ban in place until the end of March to be extended, but Mr Varadkar said there “wasn’t unanimity” on that proposal.