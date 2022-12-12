‘Bed only’ accommodation for Ukrainian refugees looms in coming weeks

The plan to offer people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine bed-only accommodation was agreed by Government at the end of October amid unprecedented pressure on Ireland’s reception and integration system. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The rollout of ‘bed-only’ accommodation for refugees from Ukraine could impact as many as 4,500 people over the coming weeks.

Senior Government Ministers were updated on Monday on plans to implement the phasing-out of free meals for Ukrainian refugees in hotels and other accommodation.

The Irish Times understands that the Cabinet committee on Ukraine was told that the bed-only contracts are currently being market tested.

A source said the 90 contracts with accommodation providers are being looked at initially, as existing arrangements expire in the coming weeks.

These contracts encompass locations where 4,500 refugees from Ukraine are living, although there may be some specific circumstances where meals will still be provided for some people.

Welfare payments

Refugees will be expected to use welfare payments or income from jobs to pay for meals in a similar way to those living with host families.

The plan to offer people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine bed-only accommodation was agreed by Government at the end of October amid unprecedented pressure on Ireland’s reception and integration system.

Ministers were told on Monday that 69,000 people are being accommodated by the State, which includes some 52,000 refugees from Ukraine and 17,000 people from other countries seeking asylum.

Some 2,000 more people from Ukraine and 300 people seeking international protection from other places may arrive in Ireland by the end of the year.

The total number of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland is expected to be about 70,000 by the end of the year, between people staying in State-provided accommodation and those who have made their own arrangements.

Meanwhile, about 500 vacant holiday homes have been offered after the latest call to the public for vacant properties to house refugees.

Reception centres

Contact has been made with the owners of about 80 per cent of the properties and assessments of the offered accommodation are either under way or scheduled in at least 55 per cent of cases.

Ministers were also due to discuss a proposal to set up more reception centres to ease the pressure on the Citywest facility in Dublin.

It is understood there has been no further progress on this with the focus said to be on finding bed spaces at present.

The Government decision to tighten refugee policy in October was prompted by the Citywest transit hub being closed to new arrivals the previous weekend as it had reached capacity.

This led to some refugees having to return to Dublin Airport to sleep.

It was also decided at the time that Ukrainians housed in hotels would not be able to refuse multiple offers of accommodation.