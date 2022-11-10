NI protocol: Government wants ‘meat on the bone’ to progress talks, says Taoiseach

The Government wants to see “meat on the bone” from negotiations to resolve a deadlock over the Northern Ireland protocol between the European Union and Britain, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking after his first bilateral meeting with British prime minister Rishi Sunak in north-west England on Thursday, Mr Martin said the “mood music was improving” between UK and European Union negotiators.

Mr Martin said both he and Mr Sunak had agreed there “was a good window of opportunity” to resolve the deadlock over the protocol, which governs the post-Brexit trade arrangement on the island of Ireland.

“It is very clear to me that the prime minister desires a negotiated resolution … The British government along with the European Union is now very determined to engage and to work through this and to see if we can get an agreement,” he said.

“We want to see meat on the bone, the mood music is improving, we now need to translate that into a resolution, an agreed negotiated resolution between the European Union and the United Kingdom,” he said.

Northern Ireland remains without a devolved Executive or Assembly because its formation is being blocked by the DUP. The unionist party is refusing to re-enter the powersharing institutions over its opposition to the current implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mr Martin said while he did not want to “understate” the scale of the challenge, he believed there was “a really strong determination” to find an agreement between the parties.

The fact elections in Northern Ireland had been postponed created an opportunity for talks to take place between the EU and the British government on the protocol, he said.

The meeting with Mr Sunak also discussed the war in Ukraine, as well as issues around energy supply. The pair were meeting ahead of a British-Irish Council summit taking place in north-west England.

The 38th summit meeting of the British-Irish Council is taking place on Thursday and Friday in Blackpool. The summit is being attended by the leaders of the British and Irish Government, as well as First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford.

Mr Sunak held separate meetings with Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford, before sitting down with Mr Martin on Thursday evening.

At the outset of his discussion with the Fianna Fáil leader, Mr Sunak said the meeting of the heads of government was “very special”.

The British prime minister said the council meeting was “particularly important as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement” next April.

Earlier in the day Mr Martin attended a reception with Irish community organisations in Manchester, as well as a meeting with Labour Party mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham.

Among members of the Irish diaspora Mr Martin met was Denis Irwin, former Ireland and Manchester United footballer from Cork, and a number of Irish businesses working in the region.

There are no political representatives from Northern Ireland at the British Irish Council meeting because the North currently has no first or deputy first minister due to the ongoing crisis at Stormont.

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jane Brady, is attending, but is present only in an observer role.

The absence of Northern politicians at the meeting was criticised by the Sinn Féin vice president, the North’s first minister designate, Michelle O’Neill, on Thursday, who blamed the DUP for “preventing our voice from being heard when it counts.”