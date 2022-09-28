UK has shown willingness for ‘serious dialogue’ on NI protocol — Coveney

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said messages from the UK government on the Northern Ireland protocol are 'quite different' to those of a few months ago. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Messages from the UK government on the Northern Ireland protocol are “quite different” to those of a few months ago with a willingness for “serious dialogue”, according to Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Following a one-on-one with Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday, the pair spoke of their close working relationship (they knew each other as MEPs) and commitment to restoring Stormont.

Mr Coveney told reporters it was “absolutely doable” to break the powersharing deadlock before the October 28th deadline, when Mr Heaton-Harris is legally obliged to order an election.

He added: “The idea that we would move into the winter in Northern Ireland facing elections rather than facing solutions in the context of what an Executive should be doing, I think, would be extraordinary. So we have a big political responsibility to find a way of getting this done in partnership with all the parties in Northern Ireland and, as I say, I believe we can do that.

“It’s not straightforward or easy and it involves decisions being taken elsewhere outside of this island to help us in this process.”

There has been no functioning government in the North since May’s Assembly elections as the DUP is boycotting its formation until its protocol concerns are dealt with.

Asked if there had been a change in mood over the summer months in relation to resolving the row over the post-Brexit trade deal, Mr Coveney said: “There are new people effectively in the relationships now.

“It is not a coincidence that the new prime minister has met president [Ursula] von der Leyen, president Biden, the Taoiseach.

“The conversations, from my understanding, have been positive in terms of trying to find a sensible way forward.

“From an EU perspective, they don’t want this issue to drag on. The last thing the EU wants to be doing is taking the British government to court.”

Describing the fallout from Brexit as a “a source of unnecessary tension”, Mr Coveney said it was time to “move beyond” that.

“We see the messages coming from London now as quite different from the messages we were getting some months ago,” he added.

“We do believe there is a willingness now for an honest and open, serious dialogue about trying to put these issues to rest.”

The controversial protocol Bill, which gives UK ministers the power to scrap parts of the trade deal, was introduced in June and is now before the House of Lords for scrutiny having passed through the Commons.

When asked if the UK government was retreating from the protocol legislation, Mr Heaton-Harris said he preferred a negotiated settlement with the European Union, but insisted that the UK government would continue with its legislation.

Referring to their morning meeting, the Northern Secretary said they had a “fantastic conversation” and will have further discussions in coming weeks.

“I do have a good relationship with Simon and always have done. I do trust him as well. I know he is a man of his word. I believe he trusts me.”

“It is important the targets we have are mutually agreed, that we both understand the ultimate importance of getting an Executive up and running by 28th October. We will do everything we can.”

The pair also spoke about the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement next April and the need to re-establish the North’s political institutions before then.

Last week there were reports the UK deadline to resolve the Stormont impasse could be extended until next Easter, to coincide with a State visit by US president Joe Biden marking the anniversary of the historic peace deal.

The development came to light following a meeting between UK prime minister Liz Truss and Mr Biden in New York.

Mr Coveney said: “The idea that we would be leading up to the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement with the institutions collapsed, with Northern Ireland coming out of a winter of discontent in terms of the cost of living, without a first minister and deputy first minister in place — it really would be an extraordinary failing of politics.”