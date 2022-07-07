Sinn Féin likely to table no confidence motion in Government next week

Next week is scheduled to be the last week the Dáil sits before the summer recess. Photograph: Bryan O Brien

Sinn Féin is likely to table a motion of no confidence in the Government next week, the party has confirmed.

The move follows the loss of the Coalition’s majority when Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh resigned the party whip and voted against the Government on the legislation covering compensation for mica-affected homeowners on Wednesday night.

Although Mr McHugh’s defection means that the number of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Greens TDs currently under their party whips no longer forms a majority in the Dáil, in reality the Government tends to win votes comfortably with the support of several Independents and Coalition TDs who have temporarily lost their party whips.

[ Joe McHugh says he will look at each Dáil vote as ‘individual’ after losing whip ]

However, the attrition which has seen the majority whittled down and disappear will make things more difficult for the Coalition as it heads into a difficult autumn term.

Next week is scheduled to be the last week the Dáil sits before the summer recess. Sinn Féin has until Friday at 11am to decide whether it will submit a motion in private members business for next week’s order paper.

A party spokesman said: “This is a Government that has now lost its parliamentary majority and is failing to tackle the cost of living and housing crises. They have run out of road. A motion of no-confidence is under consideration.”